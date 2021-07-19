Nexstar Expands NewsNation Programming

CHICAGO, Ill.—Nexstar Media has announced that it will be dramatically expanding the programming of NewsNation with the addition of 26 new hours of programming on September 27, 2021.

Beginning September 27, NewsNation’s new programming line-up will include `Dan Abrams Live,’ airing weeknights from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, produced and hosted by veteran journalist and analyst Dan Abrams, and `Morning In America,” a live national three-hour weekday morning news show airing from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, hosted by award-winning former ABC News correspondent and anchor, Adrienne Bankert.

The new programming will boost the total programming to a total of 55 hours of live news, analysis, and talk every week. Nexstar Media’s wholly-owned cable network reaches 75 million U.S. television households

“Dan Abrams is the epitome of the pure, common sense approach to journalism envisioned when NewsNation launched last September,” said Michael Corn, president of news for NewsNation. “He brings unparalleled expertise to our primetime line-up and emphasizes our ongoing commitment to help engaged viewers gain a better understanding of the day’s most controversial and complicated news stories. He has a fresh, no-holds barred approach to covering and analyzing the news, and his credibility is unquestioned.”

Abrams is the CEO and founder of Abrams Media, chief legal affairs analyst for ABC News, and host of `The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law’ on SiriusXM radio. Abrams Media boasts over 20 million unique visitors per month across its digital properties, including the industry-leading Mediaite.com, covering the intersection of media and politics, LawandCrime.com, and the Law&Crime Network.

“Joining NewsNation is a welcome, natural fit for me,” said Abrams. “Too much of cable news is polluted by partisanship with shows focused on indoctrinating viewers, unabashedly cheering for one side or another. We are committed to presenting independent-minded analysis and opinion on politics, media, and the most important stories of the day, exposing hypocrisy on all sides so viewers can make up their own minds. Always fact based, sometimes surprising, but never agenda driven—you might call it a cable news show for the rest of us.”

Also launching on September 27 is `Morning in America,’ NewsNation’s live three-hour national morning newscast airing from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, hosted by Adrienne Bankert.

Bankert, who was a member of the award-winning `Good Morning America’ weekend anchor team, will break down the big stories of the day, interacting in real-time with viewers. The program will be a daily conversation of ideas and issues that will draw on Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists and 110 newsrooms across the country.

“I’m excited to bring a relatability to morning news that connects with the audience like never before,” said Bankert. “This show will be a conversation, putting stories in context and getting behind the headlines. And we are going to have fun. Even if people wake up on the so-called ‘wrong side of the bed,’ I want them to turn on the TV and be not only more informed, but feel better, even happier watching us. I believe we are called to a higher standard at NewsNation—to offer a variety of viewpoints across America and give dignity to every voice.”

Before joining NewsNation in April, Ms. Bankert was a New York-based national correspondent for ABC News. She has covered some of the most significant stories of the last decade, including the 2016 and 2020 Presidential campaigns, the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave.

In addition to her distinguished career in journalism, Ms. Bankert also is the author of “Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness that Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone."