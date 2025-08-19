NEP Middle East & Asia, Grass Valley Ink IP Production Tech Deal For New OB Vehicles

MONTREAL—NEP Middle East & Asia, a division of NEP Group, has selected Grass Valley as a core technology partner for a major expansion of its IP-based outside broadcast capabilities across the Middle East.

The agreement includes deploying LDX 150 premium live cameras, Kayenne XP switchers, Creative Grading panels, CCS-One centralized control systems, and SuperXpander large lens adaptors. Designed from the ground up around native-IP workflows, the OB units will enhance NEP’s ability to deliver high-end live productions across major events in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the broader region.

“This investment reflects NEP’s ongoing commitment to setting the benchmark in broadcast technology and services,” said Jean Claude Rahme, chief technology officer for NEP Middle East & Asia. “Grass Valley provides reliability, innovation, great partnership and compatibility in our TFC broadcast orchestration platform — all of which offer our clients unparalleled quality and flexibility in live production.”

The two identical IP OB facilities will support broadcasters, rightsholders, and content producers of high-profile sports, entertainment and cultural events. The scale of the deployment—and its alignment with IP-first, software-defined production models—positions NEP as a reference point for broadcasters and production companies throughout the region, Grass Valley said.

“NEP is raising the bar for what’s possible in live production, and we’re proud to help power that vision,” said Hany Bartella, vice president of sales, Middle East and Africa, at Grass Valley. “This partnership goes beyond technology—it’s about leading the media revolution in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.”

This landmark deployment is expected to accelerate broader adoption of IP production models across the Middle East. As NEP brings its IP fleet of Total Facility Control (TFC)-powered facilities and full range of media services into key markets, it continues to grow its ability to offer clients more flexible, efficient and future-ready live production solutions, it said.

