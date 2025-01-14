NAB Show Opens Registration, Launches New Sports Summit

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters said registration is open for the 2025 NAB Show, which will bring the global media and entertainment industry together from April 5-9 (exhibits April 6-9) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The event will explore key industry trends including sports, artificial intelligence (AI), the creator economy, streaming and cloud virtualization as well as a new three-day program, the Sports Summit: The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Experience.

“NAB Show has led the charge in innovation for media and entertainment, and this year is no exception,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “Live sports are captivating audiences in unprecedented ways and unlocking fresh revenue opportunities for the media and entertainment industries. The Summit coupled with trailblazing companies on the exhibit floor are reshaping the way that fans are engaging and experiencing sports.”

The new Sports Summit will explore the tech and trends transforming the fan experience and driving new revenue streams at a time when live sports has become an increasingly important offering for media companies, drawing millions of real-time viewers across streaming platforms, television, radio and social media.

The Summit is designed to connect industry leaders and equip businesses with the insights and strategies needed to thrive in a dynamic ecosystem, showcasing how cutting-edge technologies like real-time analytics and immersive fan experiences are redefining content delivery, the organizers explained.

Additionally, the event will explore the rise of athlete-owned media ventures and how transformative changes like the NCAA NIL rule, which allows student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness, are creating new licensing opportunities and reshaping the media rights landscape.

The Sports Summit includes show floor sessions and an exclusive paid conference that will delve into the lucrative sports sector, where annual U.S. sports rights revenues are projected to rise from $29.54 billion in 2024 to $34.72 billion by 2027, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Highlights include:

Engaging Audiences through On-Air Talent: Discover how the National Football League (NFL) and other industry leaders leverage on-air talent to elevate content, build fan loyalty and enhance audience connections. Speakers include Tracy Perlman, SVP Player Operations at the NFL.

Women’s Sports – Growing Radio and Podcasting: Women’s sports were predicted to generate $1.28 billion globally in 2024, according to Deloitte, which is a 300% rise in three years. This panel features industry leaders including Jessie Katz, head of iHeart Women’s Sports.

My SportsCenter: Powered by Microsoft, this activation will demonstrate how AI can deliver a fully customized sports broadcast tailored to individual viewer preferences.

AWS F1 Simulators: Experience interactive activations where fans can feel like they’re in the action.

Sports Wagering Pavilion: Discover the latest tools and tech for engagement and how to monetize the fan experience.

Organizers also stressed that the NAB Show floor will showcase a dynamic lineup of key brands, especially those exhibiting products and solutions for the sports industry including AWS, ARRI, Avid Technology, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Ross Video, Sony and Verizon Business.

Attendees can also discover innovations from hundreds of exhibitors across the show floor including Grass Valley, Insta360, LiveU, Panasonic Connect and Vizrt, alongside cutting-edge solutions from Exhibitors like Zixi and Zero Density.

Overall, this year's event is set to deliver an unparalleled experience for 65,000 attendees from creation to distribution to monetization for the broadcast, media and entertainment community showcasing 1,300 exhibitors, eight stages of dynamic free education and ten professional conferences, organizers said.

Registration for the NAB Show is available here. Members of the press can register here, and stay updated on the latest show news by joining the media list.