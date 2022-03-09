Mo-Sys Engineering To Feature Latest Virtual Production Technology At 2022 NAB Show
The demo will include an end-to-end LED production workflow for broadcast and cinema
HAWTHORNE, Calif.—Mo-Sys Engineering will feature its virtual production technology stack at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.
Using Fujifilm lenses and a 1.5mm pixel pitch LED wall from APG, Mo-Sys will show:
- LED virtual production using its VP Pro XR LED content server and StarTracker camera tracking technology. The company will show its end-to-end LED production workflow for cinematic and broadcast virtual production. Mo-Sys also will demo the latest multi-camera switching feature for the VP Pro XR along with Cinematic XR Focus for pulling focus between real and virtual elements, managed by TeradekRT wireless lens controller, as part of a collaboration between Vitec and Mo-Sys.
- NearTime, Mo-Sys Engineering’s real-time VFX graphics quality solution—a cloud-based auto-re-rendering system using Smart Green, a method that separates talent from the LED background without introducing green spill. The solution delivers higher quality real-time VFX content. NearTime also removes Moiré patterning completely and enables the use of lower cost LED panels to deliver an image quality that’s far closer to post-production compositing.
- Mo-Sys U50 remote head for augmented reality (AR) use for sports using Fujifilm’s latest box lens. It will be controlled remotely from the Vitec stand using a Vinten 750i remote head with pan bars.
- New Mo-Sys camera plate for the Vinten 750 head. The camera plate leverages Mo-Sys’ precision encoders for camera and lens tracking. The plate simplifies adding camera tracking capability to a static sports/event camera position for delivering precision blended AR graphics.
- Robotics for virtual production leveraging the Mo-Sys G30 gyro-stabilized head and L40 cinematic remote head, both of which can be outfitted with encoded outputs for 3-axes.
See Mo-Sys Engineering at NAB Show booth C6127.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
