Matrox Video Reimagines Remote Production Workflows at 2022 NAB Show

MONTREAL—Matrox Video will be showcasing its latest technological advancements for remote production (REMI) and remote operation workflows at the 2022 NAB Show at Booth N3118.

In addition, the company announced that attendees will also discover a versatile portfolio offering a variety of innovative approaches for live media production workflows.

Featured showcases include:

Monarch EDGE encoder and decoder appliances for REMI enabling video professionals with 4K/multi-HD video transport for live, multi-camera events

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders empowering broadcast production facilities to reimagine more dynamic workflows so that creative professionals can produce content anytime, anywhere

ConvertIP SMPTE ST 2110 NMOS-aware and IPMX-compatible converter​s showcasing how broadcasters can easily monitor ST 2110 IP signals on HDMI or SDI monitors

VERO ST 2110 signal generator and diagnostic appliance allowing users to validate ST 2110 devices for compliance before deployment

X.mio and DSX LE5 ST 2110 NIC and SDI I/O cards facilitating the development of industry-leading on-premise solutions

Matrox media framework helping broadcasters build virtual equipment rooms in the cloud that deliver an on-the-premise experience with zero compromises. Ask our experts for a sneak peek of the media framework solution.

The IP Showcase (Booth W5222), where Matrox will once again be a participant and leading contributor to the advancement of ST 2110 and IPMX open standards-based IP infrastructures. Visit the IP Showcase to see ConvertIP and VERO alongside the industry’s latest ST 2110 and IPMX-ready technologies.

The Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD encoders and decoders are designed to help organizations produce more broadcast-quality content with fewer resources by transporting multiple synchronized camera feeds over dedicated WAN, LAN, or internet and back to the studio—with glass-to-glass latency as low as 100 ms—for SDI-based productions.

Equipped with tally and talkback to facilitate bi-directional communication between on-site camera operators and in-studio personnel and genlock support to keep signals in synch, Monarch EDGE is purpose-built for REMI productions. Monarch EDGE Command Center further streamlines the REMI deployment process by allowing broadcast operators to configure and customize streaming, recording, and decoding settings and operating modes from any device on the network that supports a web browser.

The Extio 3 IP KVM extenders permit post-production facilities, control rooms, and OB vans to deploy secure and seamless 4Kp60 4:4:4 and up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching support over a standard Gigabit Ethernet network, enabling remote connectivity for distributed teams and personnel. Extio 3 also comes equipped with Aggregator Mode, allowing users to operate multiple source computer systems from a single Extio receiver unit located at a remote multi-display station and control them with a single keyboard and mouse set. Furthermore, by enabling the Tile View feature, users can access, monitor, and control up to four separate systems on one Full HD or 4K monitor to benefit from productivity-enhancing remote workspaces.

