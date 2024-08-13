Magewell To Feature Newly Announced Version 3.0 Firmware For Director Mini At IBC 2024

NANJING, China—Magewell will show its newly announced version 3.0 firmware upgrade with more than 50 enhancements for the Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

"Like previous Director Mini updates, version 3.0 includes some powerful new features that add value for our customers," said Nick Ma, Magewell CEO and chief technology officer. "We also put a strong emphasis on making existing capabilities even better, giving users more control and refining the user experience for even greater ease and efficiency."

Enhancements include:

New scene presets, including picture-in-picture, side-by-side and quad splits.

Four new templates for soccer for Director Mini’s built-in scoreboard engine, including stoppage time and player substitution.

Animated titles and lower thirds for its integrated graphics capabilities.

Numerous user interface refinements to make working with scene layouts and graphics faster and more precise.

The company has extended Director Mini's remote-control options to let producers and assistants control even more aspects of Director Mini from mobile devices and laptops. The free Director Utility mobile app now incorporates live program video and audio monitoring; multi-step shortcut creation and editing; instant replay control; and replay event sharing. It also has expanded Director Mini's browser-based web UI to include instant replay controls, Magewell said.

Magewell has added support for RTSP streams and HTML webpage sources to its lineup of inputs, which includes HDMI, USB, NDI, SRT, RTMP and mobile camera inputs. Version 3.0 can also use NDI High Bandwidth sources with alpha channel as motion overlays in Director Mini's graphics engine, it said.

Director Mini now includes the ability to encode its multi-view output, which consists of program output, preview output and multiple input sources, for recording, streaming or NDI distribution. Magewell has added support for captive portal authentication in shared Wi-Fi environments; USB tethering to use a smartphone's cellular data connectivity; and dozens of other fixes and enhancements, it said.

The company announced a price reduction to $1,099, effective immediately, for the Director Mini. Magewell said it will offer options to protect anyone who has purchased Director Mini within the 45 days preceding Aug. 13. Those who did should email Magewell or submit an online request .

See Magewell at IBC Stand 7.A44.