Sling Freestream Adds Eight New Channels

MERIDIAN, Colo.—Sling continues its push into the free ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming business with the addition of eight new channels, including services dedicated to dog programming, Broadway shows, poker and coverage of pickleball.

With the addition of the new programming, Sling Freestream said that it is now an industry leader in free sports programming with more than 24 channels. Overall, Sling Freestream now offers more than 275 free channels and over 41,000 free on demand titles.

The new Sling Freestream channels are:

Ace TV

Pickle TV

The Red Green Channel

Fido TV

Lacrosse TV

MotoAmerica TV

Broadway on Demand

World Poker Tour

Sling Freestream is available through the Sling app on Roku, Comcast, LG, Samsung, Xbox and Vizio devices, and continues to roll out across other major devices.