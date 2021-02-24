LG Now Licensing Its webOS Smart TV Platform

SEOUL—LG Electronics is ready to share its webOS smart TV platform ecosystem, announcing that it is now licensing the technology to other TV manufacturers.

Licensees of webOS TV will receive the operating system’s UX design and features like voice search and control, integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity. Partners also get a diversity of content options, including access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, sports streaming service DAZN and LG Channels, LG’s own free content streaming service. Compatible TV models will also include the Magic Motion remote controller.

“The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV.”

According to LG, more than 20 global TV manufacturers have already signed up for the webOS partnership. Among them are brands RCA, Ayonz and Konka.