LG Channels Adds Free-to-Stream Movies
The modern movie classics on LG smart TVs will be available only during Sept.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG's free streaming service, LG Channels has added a wide range of modern movie classics that will be free to stream on LG smart TVs for a limited time during September.
LG also announced that they’re adding more channels in September, boosting the total to over 350.
The free movies available in September include:
- “The Mask” - Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz star in this story of a sweet, socially inept bank teller who discovers a mask that transforms him into a superhero ... but one whom you may not want to call for help.
- “Million Dollar Baby” - Academy Award winners Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman star in this gritty drama of a veteran boxing trainer, his former boxing cohort--and the woman who strides into his gym and announces she intends to become a professional fighter.
- “P.S. I Love You” - When Holly (Hilary Swank), a 22-year-old widow, must put her life back together after losing her husband, Gerry (Gerard Butler), she discovers that he has left her a list of tasks revealed in 10 messages, delivered anonymously, that gradually ease her out of grief and lead her to a new life.
- “Doc Hollywood” - Michael J. Fox stars as young, brash and brilliant Dr. Benjamin Stone, who heads out on a road trip to California, after completing his residency, for a dose of fun, sun and lots of money as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, but takes an unforeseen detour into Grady, South Carolina.
- “The Rookie” - A short-tempered veteran cop, and his quiet new partner, who has long been haunted by guilt over his brother's death, are determined to find the man who murdered his former partner in this hard-hitting action thriller.
- “Going The Distance” – In this romantic comedy, Drew Barrymore and Justin Long star as a couple navigating the pitfalls and miscommunications of their bicoastal romance, dodging bad advice from friends and some predatory singles who won't take "taken" for an answer.
- “Yes Man” - Jim Carrey stars as Carl Allen in the story of a man whose life, with a single word, changes drastically after agreeing to try spontaneity by saying "Yes"… to everything. But his willingness to embrace every opportunity might just become too much of a good thing.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
