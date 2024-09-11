LG Ad Solutions Launches Innovation Labs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—LG Ad Solutions has launched Innovation Labs, a division that will focus on developing breakthrough technologies in the areas of CTV advertising, content personalization, and hyper-customization for viewers.

Under the leadership of chief technology officer Dave Rudnick, the Innovation Labs will spearhead the development of new technologies and methodologies to enhance how advertisers and content publishers connect with audiences on CTV platforms. By leveraging LG’s robust data capabilities and partnerships, the Labs team will aim to create more personalized, engaging, and effective advertising experiences. This includes working on hyper-customization techniques to tailor content and ads to individual viewer preferences, ensuring a more relevant and enjoyable experience, the company explained.

“At LG Ad Solutions, we are committed to exploring new frontiers in data-driven personalization and delivering highly customized user experiences,” said Rudnick. “From planning and scheduling to segmentation, personalization, delivery, and reporting there are many new technologies at our disposal, which create opportunities to evolve the ad business. This is why we created Innovation Labs — to test new strategies and collaborate with companies, startups, and technologies in a simulated ecosystem, enabling us to validate these models before integrating them into our business. We aim to push the boundaries of CTV advertising and redefine how viewers interact with content and ads while making the experience as seamless and engaging as possible.”

Innovation Labs will explore CTV advertising through interactive ad formats, advanced analytics, and cutting-edge targeting, equipping advertisers to deliver precise messages to the right audience. Additionally, the Labs will prioritize content personalization, using viewer behavior analysis to curate content that enhances satisfaction and engagement.

“With over 93% of people reachable via CTV and over 63% now leaning into advertising-supported models versus subscription models, now is the time to see what is possible in CTV environments and we are going to lead the way,” Rudnick continued. “This initiative marks a significant step forward for LG Ad Solutions as we continue to innovate in the rapidly evolving CTV landscape. With Innovations Labs, we’re pushing the industry to deliver next-generation advertising and user experiences.”

For more information about Innovation Labs and LG Ad Solutions, visit lgads.tv .