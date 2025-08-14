Kevin Trueblood Elected President of the Society of Broadcast Engineers

Kevin Trueblood, current vice president of the Society of Broadcast Engineers has been elected president of the national board for the association for broadcast and multimedia technology professionals. Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT, of Chapter 90 Southwest Florida, was elected for a one-year term, which will begin Sept. 25 at the SBE National Meeting.

Trueblood succeeds Ted D. Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, ATSC3, DRB, of Chapter 45 Charlotte, who will serve as immediate past president.

On his election, Trueblood said, "I look forward to leading an association that is vital to the success of so many professionals. In the coming year I plan to focus on strategic planning, look at ways to expand our Ennes Workshops, and ensure our certification and education offerings match the demands of the modern engineering landscape."

Trueblood has been an SBE member since 2008. He served as SBE vice president from 2023 to 2025, secretary from 2022 to 2023, treasurer from 2019 to 2022, and one term on the Board of Directors from 2017 to 2019.

Geary S. Morrill, CPBE, AMD, CBNE of Chapter 91 Central Michigan, has been elected vice president. Geary has served on the SBE Board of Directors since 2019, and also served terms as treasurer and secretary.

Shane Toven, CPBE, DRB, CBNE (Chapter 43 Sacramento), has been reelected to a second term as SBE secretary. He previously served three terms as a director, first being elected in 2018.

Charles "Ched" Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, ATSC3, CBNE, of Chapter 53 South Florida, has been elected treasurer. Ched served three terms as a director from 2019 to 2025. He also served three terms previously from 2011 to 2017.

Elected to serve two-year terms on the board of directors, which also begin Sept. 25 are:

Terry Douds, CPBE; Chapter 52 Central Ohio; Lancaster, OH

Kirk A. Harnack, CBRE, CBNE; Chapter 103 Nashville; Nashville, TN

Brad Humphries, CBT; Chapter 45 Charlotte; Charlotte, NC

Zhulieta Ibisheva, CBTE; Chapter 37 Washington, DC; Washington, DC

John Mackey, CPBE, 8-VSB, DRB, CBNE; Chapter 124 North Oregon; Portland, OR

Jeff Welton, CBRE; Chapter 100 Canada; Chester, NS

Douds, Humphries, Ibisheva and Welton were incumbents and were re-elected.

The national board of directors of the SBE is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its more than 4,000 members. Those elected will begin their terms on Sept. 25, 2025, during the SBE Membership Meeting. They will join the other six directors who have another year remaining in their terms:

David Antoine, CBRE, CBNT; Chapter 15 New York City; Bronx, NY

Greg Dahl, CPBE; Chapter 96 Rockford; Rockford, IL

Dustin Hapli, CBNE; Chapter 26 Chicago 26; Buffalo Grove, IL

Jeff Juniet, CBTE; Chapter 42 Central Florida; Orlando, FL

Sam Wallington, CPBE; Chapter 103 Nashville; Columbia, TN

Fred Willard, CPBE, ATSC3, 8-VSB, CBNT; Chapter 37 District of Columbia; Dunkirk, MD

The newly elected will be sworn in during the SBE Membership Meeting on Sept. 25 during the SBE National Meeting, held in conjunction with the Midwest Broadcast and Multimedia Technology Conference in Columbus, OH. The conference is a joint production of the state broadcast associations of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Society of Broadcast Engineers is the professional organization of television and radio engineers and those in related fields. The SBE has more than 4,000 members in 117 chapters across the United States and in Hong Kong and Eastern Europe. There are also members in more than 25 other countries.



