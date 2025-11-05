Kansas City Is NFL’s Top TV Market
A number of U.S. TV markets without professional sports teams actually have more viewers than ones that do
To no one’s surprise, the NFL’s most dominant franchise in recent years attracts the most TV viewers, according to new research by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which also found that several U.S. TV markets without professional sports teams actually have more viewers than ones that do.
According to the researcher’s report, Professional Sports Viewing by U.S. TV Market, 2025,“ Columbus, Ohio, reported a 61% rate NFL game viewership, surpassing many markets with NFL teams (for the record, Columbus does have the Blue Jackets NHL franchise). The leading sports-TV markets were Dallas-Ft. Worth; Buffalo, N.Y., and Cincinnati; all leading with 79% viewership across various sports leagues.
The report also confirmed that Kansas City remains the top NFL market, with 72% of respondents watching pro football games, an increase from 67% in 2024..
In Major League Baseball, Sacramento saw a viewership surge following the temporary relocation of the Athletics from Oakland. MLB viewership in Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif., rose to 41%, a 10% point increase from 2024. Houston and Memphis dominate NBA viewership, with both cities reporting the highest pro basketball game viewership among the league’s TV markets, with Houston at 50% and Memphis at 49%.
In the NHL, Salt Lake City experienced the most significant growth in viewership, increasing from 12% in 2024 to 19% in 2025. Conversely, Miami saw a decline despite the Stanley Cup victory of the Florida Panthers, dropping from 28% to 23%.
For Major League Soccer, international star Lionel Messi has clearly influenced viewer behavior. His arrival at Inter Miami CF boosted MLS viewership in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale to 21%, up from 16% in 2024. Boston also saw notable growth, increasing from 9% to 14%.
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.