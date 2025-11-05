Kansas City Is NFL’s Top TV Market

Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs in action against the Baltimore Ravens.

To no one’s surprise, the NFL’s most dominant franchise in recent years attracts the most TV viewers, according to new research by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which also found that several U.S. TV markets without professional sports teams actually have more viewers than ones that do.

According to the researcher’s report, Professional Sports Viewing by U.S. TV Market, 2025,“ Columbus, Ohio, reported a 61% rate NFL game viewership, surpassing many markets with NFL teams (for the record, Columbus does have the Blue Jackets NHL franchise). The leading sports-TV markets were Dallas-Ft. Worth; Buffalo, N.Y., and Cincinnati; all leading with 79% viewership across various sports leagues.

The report also confirmed that Kansas City remains the top NFL market, with 72% of respondents watching pro football games, an increase from 67% in 2024..

In Major League Baseball, Sacramento saw a viewership surge following the temporary relocation of the Athletics from Oakland. MLB viewership in Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, Calif., rose to 41%, a 10% point increase from 2024. Houston and Memphis dominate NBA viewership, with both cities reporting the highest pro basketball game viewership among the league’s TV markets, with Houston at 50% and Memphis at 49%.

In the NHL, Salt Lake City experienced the most significant growth in viewership, increasing from 12% in 2024 to 19% in 2025. Conversely, Miami saw a decline despite the Stanley Cup victory of the Florida Panthers, dropping from 28% to 23%.

For Major League Soccer, international star Lionel Messi has clearly influenced viewer behavior. His arrival at Inter Miami CF boosted MLS viewership in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale to 21%, up from 16% in 2024. Boston also saw notable growth, increasing from 9% to 14%.