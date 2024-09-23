SEG Media Launches UtahHC+ Streaming Service for NHL’s Utah Hockey Club

In the runup to the first season of the NHL’s Utah Hockey Club, SEG Media launched UtahHC+, a dedicated, Utah Hockey Club-branded direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service similar to Jazz+, the Utah Jazz’s streaming service that SEG launched in September 2023.

In addition, SEG Media has also introduced SEG+, a bundle that provides access to all UtahHC+ and Jazz+ content in one convenient place.

SEG reported that the three services are equipped with enhanced capabilities including DVR and Search functionality and feature extensive programming – live games, video-on-demand (VOD) content, game-specific alternative broadcasts, and more insider programming – all produced by SEG Media.

Subscriptions for SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ are available for purchase now at www.segplus.com .

“There has never been a more exciting time to be a sports fan in Utah, and we are committed to making sure our fanbase can easily engage in every minute of the action coming this season with Utah Hockey Club and the Utah Jazz - however they want to watch,” said Caroline Klein, chief communications officer for Smith Entertainment Group. “We gained valuable insight into our fans’ streaming preferences last season and look forward to creating even more memories with them through the front-row access and intuitive experiences that SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ provide.”

The SEG+ subscription sports streaming bundle is only available as an annual subscription priced at $174.99.

UtahHC+ gives subscribers access to 75+ live Utah Hockey Club preseason and regular season games, excluding all exclusive nationally televised games. Live game coverage begins with the club’s first preseason game at 5 P.M. MT on Sept. 22 against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Annual subscriptions to UtahHC+ are available for $69.99 (less than $1 per game). Other UtahHC+ subscription options include monthly ($14.99) and pay-per-view (starting at $5 per live game).

Jazz+ offers live streams of 75+ Jazz games and pre- and post-game coverage, excluding exclusive nationally televised games and other content. An annual subscription to Jazz+ remains priced at $125.50, equivalent to less than $1.50 per game. Other Jazz+ subscription options include monthly ($19.99) and pay-per-view (starting at $5 per live game).

Only annual and monthly subscriptions include access to on-demand games and other content such as alt-casts, in addition to live games, SEG reported.

New for this season, SEG Media has introduced enhanced capabilities across its three DTC services, including a DVR function during live games and a new search capability makes it easy to find desired content – from game replays to popular VOD content.

Also new this season, annual and monthly subscribers to SEG+, UtahHC+, and Jazz+ will be the first to access cross-over content that highlights players from the Jazz and Utah Hockey Club coming together as they showcase the best of Utah. This programming will be available via the streaming services 48 hours before it is released on other team-owned channels.

All 3.3 million plus Utahns can access and subscribe to all SEG Media subscription streaming services. UtahHC+ is available via an expansive territory including the state of Utah, as well as Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and parts of Nevada.

Jazz+ is available to all fans who live within the Jazz broadcast footprint, which includes the state of Utah plus areas of Idaho and Wyoming. SEG+ is available where Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club broadcast regions overlap.

SEG is also offering free tickets to early purchasers of the streaming services.