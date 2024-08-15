Florida Panthers Launch New DTC Streaming Service

SUNRISE, Fla. and NEW YORK—The reigning NHL Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, have announced a multi-year deal with ViewLift, a leading digital content distribution and monetization platform, to launch a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service. This service will allow Panthers fans to stream all locally-available games live on major devices, including web, mobile, and connected TV platforms.

ViewLift, already a provider of streaming tech and services to the NHL, and its platform is used by Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

The Panthers previously announced that Scripps would air locally produced games over the air on three broadcast stations in Florida.

In collaboration with Scripps Sports, which will distribute games via local stations WSFL (channel 39), WHDT (9) and a to-be-announced Fort Myers station, the new streaming service is part of the team’s plans to strengthen fan engagement with multiple viewing options.

As part of that effort, during the upcoming season, every locally-produced game will stream live on new apps and air on broadcast over-the-air.

"We are thrilled to partner with ViewLift to offer our fans a premier streaming experience," said Mark Zarthar, chief strategy officer of the florida Panthers. "Our goal is to increase accessibility and ensure that all Panthers fans have access anytime and anywhere to view our games, and with Scripps Sports' and ViewLift's expertise, we're confident our new distribution will do just that."

The new streaming service will launch in time for the upcoming season, with additional features and content announcements to follow. ViewLift will create Panthers-branded properties across multiple platforms. The Panthers' streaming service will deliver live games, on-demand content, and more, enhancing the overall fan experience.

"South Florida means more than great beaches and top nightlife – it now is also home to the world's best hockey team," said Rick Allen, CEO of ViewLift. "We're honored to be the Panthers' streaming partner, and together with our friends at Scripps Sports, reach more fans in the team's region than ever before. Viewing at home or on the go will now be as fast and flowing as the Cats are."

The Florida Panthers will leverage ViewLift's streaming platform to streamline content delivery, fan-engagement, personalization, and marketing campaigns, as well as maximize monetization opportunities through flexible business models. Additionally, the team will benefit from real-time analytics tracking performance across every OTT device, allowing for continuous improvement of the fan experience.