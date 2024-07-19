TV Tech's Weekly Product Wrap-Up

Missed any of our recent product news? Here is TV Tech's weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between July 15 and July 19. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday July 19, day by day back to our stories from Monday July 15.

LiveU, Pente Networks Launch LiveU Private Connectivity

As broadcasters and news organizations look for more reliable connectivity for their coverage of this year’s elections, LiveU is reporting that it is working with private wireless network orchestration and management software company, Pente Networks, to LiveU Private Connectivity.

Sky News UK Among Global Broadcasters Hit by IT Outage

Sky News UK and Sky Sports News have been taken off air by what’s being described as the ‘biggest IT outage of all time’.

Google Named the Official Search AI Partner of Team USA

Google, Team USA and NBCUniversal have announced a sponsorship agreement naming Google as the Official Search AI Partner of Team USA.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SES Expands Partnership with Ateme for Sports and Live Events

Ateme, a global provider of video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions, says longtime partner SES is integrating its technology to improve and secure SES’s distribution network for broadcasting of sports and events content worldwide.

Telos Alliance Launches Virtual Commentator Panel for Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform

Telos Alliance has announced the Infinity Virtual Commentator Panel, a new addition to the Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform.

Audio-Technica to Supply Audio Gear for NBC Sports’ Olympics, Paralympics Coverage

NBC Sports will use a variety of microphones, headsets and headphones from Audio-Technica for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-Sept. 8, respectively.

AY Productions Relies on Pliant Technologies’ Crewcom System for High-Profile Broadcasts

Pliant Technologies has released details of its work providing technologies to AY Productions, a specialist in audio and intercoms that provides television networks with a talented team of communication engineers for the setup and operation of intercoms for a range of major sporting events.

ThinkAnalytics, TMT Insights To Highlight New Partnership at IBC 2024

Artificial Intelligence-based content discovery, audience insight and targeted advertising expert ThinkAnalytics has formed a strategic partnership with media operations software developer and consultant TMT to deliver end-to-end supply chain transparency for Media & Entertainment (M&E) Industry companies.

LiveU Celebrates 18th Birthday at IBC with Sports Production and Tech Enhancements

In celebration of its 18th birthday, LiveU has announced that it will be unveiling new cloud live production solutions and a range of new tech advancements during the IBC Show at Stand C19 in Hall 7 during Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Calrec Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with New Audio Tech at IBC 2024

As it celebrates its diamond jubilee this year, Calrec has announced that it will be pushing the boundaries of audio broadcasting at IBC 2024 with a full range of connected technologies enabling broadcasters to scale their processing directly in the cloud.

Broadcasters Tap Lawo for Audio at Bastille Day Concert de Paris

Lawo has announced that for the 12th edition of the ‘Concert de Paris’, Lawo’s IP audio infrastructure including mc²96 and mc²56 consoles, was once again used for the live sound and broadcast requirements of the French public broadcasters and the Eurovision network.

TNDV Upgrades Aspiration Production Truck

TNDV has announced a complete refresh of its Aspiration production truck’s video, audio and IT infrastructure that brings the truck directly into the 4K world from 720p/1080i HD.

Dalet To Introduce New Level of News Flexibility, AI Integrations At IBC 2024

Dalet will highlight new flexible media workflows, product capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) integrations at the IBC Show, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Canon Introduces EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Cameras

Canon has launched the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, two full-frame mirrorless cameras for professional still photography and video production.

Interra Systems To Show BATON 9 AI/ML-Based Media QC Solution at IBC Show

Interra Systems will show the latest developments in its content-aware quality control (QC), monitoring, captioning and analysts at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

ASG Unveils Virtual Truck Cloud Production For Live, Remote Events

Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has launched Virtual Truck, a cloud-based remote production solution for live sports, music, corporate events and other video productions.

NBC Sports Highlights Importance of Sony Solutions in its Paris Olympics Coverage

NBC Sports has announced that it is using Sony Electronics to provide innovative broadcast technology solutions and on-site support for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

Avid Upgrades NEXIS Software

Avid has announced improvements to its software-defined storage solution, Avid NEXIS that are designed to help users meet the most demanding audio workflows.

AZA Group Management and BlaCon Media Deploy Bitcentral’s ViewNexa for FAST Channel Launch

Bitcentral has announced that its ViewNexa platform is being used by AZA Group Management and BlaCon Media will launch a new streaming channel, Politics In Color, which is dedicated to election news and political analysis.