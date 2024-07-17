Dalet To Introduce New Level of News Flexibility, AI Integrations At IBC 2024

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France—Dalet will highlight new flexible media workflows, product capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI) integrations at the IBC Show, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will show how collaborative AI workflows enable a single, cloud-native technology stack to power production, distribution, archiving and monetization in news, sports and entertainment, it said.

Dalet relies on industry standard AI engines to connect multiple AI services via the Dalet Media Cortex. AI integration enables speech recognition, language translation and automated metadata tagging, the company said.

The latest integration with a best-of-breed engine provides secure, trainable AI models with flexible deployment options to transform production and distribution workflows, it said.

The company will show a new customizable Planner dashboards for its story-centric multiplatform news system Dalet Pyramid as well as extensive UI improvements to enable news users to see stories, media and assignments precisely how they wish, it said.

Dalet Flex, the company’s platform for media production, management, orchestration, delivery and monetization will feature an improved UX and faster, easier management of metadata as well as new cost-monitoring capabilities to track storage and processing costs, it said.

The company also has updated its cloud-native web-based Dalet Cut editor when connected to Flex and Pyramid with the ability to edit growing files and support for new modes with three- and four-point editing as well as audio improvements with auto ducking and improved monitoring, it said.

Dalet will also show multiple improvements for Dale AmberFin media processing and transcoding. It also will feature Dalet Brio high-density ingest and playout and Dalet InStream, its elastic ingest cloud-based solution.

See Dalet at IBC 2024 Stand 7.A43.