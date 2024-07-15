AZA Group Management and BlaCon Media Deploy Bitcentral’s ViewNexa for FAST Channel Launch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Bitcentral has announced that its ViewNexa platform is being used by AZA Group Management and BlaCon Media will launch a new streaming channel, Politics In Color, which is dedicated to election news and political analysis.

The Politics in Color platform will cover the US Election campaign trail from Presidential candidate debates to the RNC and DNC Conventions, election, inauguration, and the first 100 days. Covering significant political events, Politics in Color will be able to reach diverse domestic and international audiences.

ViewNexa enables clients to quickly and efficiently build live and linear FAST channels powered by innovative server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology to maximize media monetization through targeted ad delivery, intelligent dynamic categorization, and playlisting features.

Bitcentral reported that ViewNexa will give AZA Group Management the channel capabilities to manage the digital streams from party conventions, debates, and election campaigns. AZA Group Management can now bring together feeds from multiple endpoints, schedule content, and add transitions and commercial breaks. ViewNexa assembles all video content for FAST distribution to AZA Group Management’s content partners.

“The FAST market is continuing to grow, and content creators are looking for a platform to help them reach audiences as effectively as possible,” said Sam Kamel, CEO of Bitcentral. “ViewNexa levels the playing field for content creators of all sizes. It has never been easier for them to reap the rewards of a best-in-class suite of services that puts their content distribution in the FAST lane. With integrated Live and FAST linear channel creation, small businesses like AZA Group Management and Blacon Media can reach audiences in truly engaging ways and raise monetization to entirely new levels.”

“Since its inception, AZA Group Management has been continuously looking at ways to empower viewers to find their voice in the FAST landscape and evolve their content offering across multiple platforms,” said Steven Bacon, co-founder of AZA Group. “ViewNexa unlocks unparalleled opportunities for smaller players like us to reach more audiences, grow revenue streams, and ultimately make an impact on people’s lives. This is the beginning of an exciting partnership that will help us bring more compelling and impactful content to more audiences across the US.”