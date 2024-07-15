Avid Upgrades NEXIS Software

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has announced improvements to its software-defined storage solution, Avid NEXIS that are designed to help users meet the most demanding audio workflows.

“Our customers need to find ways to become more efficient, removing friction from their workflows while dealing with increasingly complex projects," explained Avid chief product officer Tim Claman. “Avid NEXIS is already the most trusted shared storage platform in the industry. With the latest enhancements to NEXIS software, Avid has now set a new standard for audio performance, for both audio-only facilities and mixed audio/video environments, enabling fluid content sharing without performance compromises.”

“While this ground-breaking innovation has been proven to exceed the expectations of the most demanding, large-scale audio facilities, the performance and workflow advantages apply to smaller configurations as well,” he continued. “And, because the enhanced performance is the result of software innovation, existing customers simply need to update their NEXIS software to reap the benefits.”

Optimized for real-time media production, Avid NEXIS is a collaborative shared storage solution, designed to provide the performance, scalability, and availability that powers professional audio and video content creation workflows. Ideal for post-production facilities, dubbing studios, and multi-room studios using multiple Avid Pro Tools workstations, NEXIS offers a range of storage ‘engines’, both on prem and in the cloud.

For the most demanding audio and video workflows, Avid said it recommends customers deploy the Avid NEXIS F2 SSD engine. With Avid NEXIS | VFS software version 2023.12 or later, SSD-based NEXIS systems are now performance verified to support up to 8,000 tracks per NEXIS F2 SSD across hundreds of connected Pro Tools workstations accessing audio clips, session files, video sequences and other media simultaneously, while enabling 6x faster performance for audio punch-in.

Seamlessly integrated within Avid Media Composer and Avid Pro Tools, the Avid NEXIS F2 SSD offers ultimate performance, scalability, and real-time media delivery to track and mix sound-for-picture and other high track count, immersive audio projects, the company said.

For smaller-scale projects, production teams can deploy the Avid NEXIS F-series and Avid NEXIS | PRO+ engines. With Avid NEXIS | VFS software 2023.12 or later, they also offer verified multi-user performance for Pro Tools audio workflows, now enabling 2x faster performance for audio punch-in, and 20% faster save times for Pro Tools sessions. The NEXIS F-series supports up to 175 million files and 500 voices per media pack, while the NEXIS | PRO+ supports up to 5 million files and 500 voices per media pack.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avid also reported that in any NEXIS configuration, production teams no longer need to spend time duplicating files or moving them around. Their media can be securely, centrally stored, providing fast simultaneous access to all authorized team members.