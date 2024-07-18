LiveU Celebrates 18th Birthday at IBC with Sports Production and Tech Enhancements

In celebration of its 18th birthday, LiveU has announced that it will be unveiling new cloud live production solutions and a range of new tech advancements during the IBC Show at Stand C19 in Hall 7 during Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center

During IBC, the company will be highlighting LiveU's new Lightweight Sports Production solution, which will feature dedicated sports production tools, to be unveiled during the show. The solution opens-up fresh avenues for bringing more sports stories to a broader fan base, while significantly reducing time, effort, and cost. Moreover, it makes coverage feasible for sports events previously overlooked due to prohibitive costs, LiveU reported.

“In the 18 years that LiveU has been helping broadcasters, sports organizations and storytellers to overcome many of the challenges, costs and complexities of live video production, we’ve seen audience needs radically change,” said Steve Wind-Mozley, LiveU’s CMO. “At the IBC Show in September we’ll focus on cost-effective Lightweight Production workflows, which make niche content creation viable on a repeatable scale. We'll be also showing our genre specific developments, which are heavy hitting when it comes to improving the bottom line.”

“This is a fitting moment to thank our customers and partners who have been such an integral part of our story thus far. The occasion of our 18th anniversary is also an opportunity to look forward,” continued Wind-Mozley. “And with the developments across LiveU Studio, the release of the LiveU Lightweight Sports Production solution, and more, the future is set to deliver many happy returns for our customers."

Leveraging the latest developments in remote production and cloud-based services, LiveU's Lightweight Production offers a swift-to-deploy turnkey solution, designed to dramatically reduce the cost of live production, and enable more stories to be told to a wider audience across more platforms.

LiveU's Lightweight Production offering makes selected components of LiveU's IP-video EcoSystem even easier to access and faster to deploy. These include LiveU's portable field encoders, LiveU Studio, the only LRT native, cloud-based video production service, and IP-video optimized mobile data products. Seamless integration with third-party graphics and social engagement tools equips customers with full control from just one browser screen, LiveU reported.

In addition, LiveU will present what it is calling “a groundbreaking new user experience for LiveU Studio” with enhanced usability and intuitive controls, placing the mixing of a professional program feed within the reach of more storytellers. Harnessing the power of cloud production, LiveU Studio simplifies the technical director's experience and as a result reduces the resources required to manage those productions, the company reported.

The LiveU EcoSystem, known for its contribution, production and distribution solutions, will be further enhanced with new developments across ground-to-cloud-to-crowd technologies and story-centric workflows for greater efficiency and flexibility. Also on display will be LiveU Analytics, the cutting-edge new insights tool that leverages IP-video data for improved workflow management. LiveU is also at the vanguard of automated content provenance validation. As a member of CP2A.org (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity), LiveU is committed to furthering the use of content authentication tools for authentic storytelling within EcoSystem products like LiveU Ingest automatic recording and story metadata solutions.

Visit the LiveU IBC2024 Page to schedule a meeting.