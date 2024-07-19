Google Named the Official Search AI Partner of Team USA

NEW YORK—Google, Team USA and NBCUniversal have announced an sponsorship agreement naming Google as the Official Search AI Partner of Team USA.

The agreement, which marks the first time the technology company has entered into a partnership with Team USA, means that Google search and other AI-powered features will be used to highlight athlete stories and enhance NBCU’s Olympic Games coverage

"We are thrilled to announce Team USA's partnership with Google," said Sarah Hirshland, CEO, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “This collaboration is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a powerful alliance that brings together the best of technology and sports. By working with Google and NBCUniversal, we are ensuring that our athletes' stories are told in the most dynamic and engaging ways possible. This partnership will inspire millions and amplify the incredible efforts of Team USA as they compete on the world stage."

Along with its partnership with Team USA, Google said it will be working with NBCUniversal to bring athlete stories and the competitions of the Paris Games to life by seamlessly integrating sponsored content formats – including ways to search and explore the Olympic & Paralympic Games with Google Search and related AI features – within NBCUniversal’s extensive coverage. NBCUniversal’s content will leverage Google’s suite of consumer apps products, including Search, Maps and Gemini, and other features. These include:

Explain the Games with Google: NBCUniversal has created “Explain the Games,” which will showcase Google Search’s AI Overviews and be used by NBCUniversal’s award-winning production team and commentators during daytime and primetime coverage across all of NBCUniversal’s Olympic linear networks and Peacock. NBCUniversal commentators will demonstrate how AI Overviews in Google Search can help viewers explore and understand their questions about the Olympic and Paralympic Games in a single search, like the importance of lane assignments in swimming. Explain the Games will extend to NBCUniversal’s social media accounts, further amplifying its reach while anticipating Olympic and Paralympic enthusiasts’ most pressing questions.

Try it with Google Gemini: During NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Games, viewers will be able to follow Leslie Jones, Chief Superfan Commentator, as she follows the Olympic Games with the help of Gemini, Google’s creative collaborator and AI Assistant. Jones will use Gemini to come up with custom moves or learn a new sport, while entertaining and sharing knowledge with fans across NBCU’s networks and Peacock.

One Day in Paris: Paris sets the stage for this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games, with iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Stade Roland Garros serving as breathtaking venues for competitions. Through this partnership, five Olympians and Paralympians will be featured in social videos and late-night promos as they explore the host city based on their individual interests, aided by Google Lens, Circle to Search, Immersive View in Google Maps and Gemini, highlighting their AI-powered features.

Enhanced 3D Broadcasts: NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 audience will see immersive views of iconic Olympic venues in Paris, like Versailles, Stade Roland Garros and the Aquatics Centre provided by Google Maps Platform’s Photorealistic 3D Tiles, which enables viewers to see locations around the world in 3D.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Google to deliver innovative, highly engaging elements that will enhance the coverage of the Paris Games for our audiences and make every viewer feel as though they are on the ground in Paris,” said Dan Lovinger, president of Olympic & Paralympic Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This one-of-a-kind partnership demonstrates the endless possibilities when you combine innovative technology with premium content to enhance the viewing experience for fans of all ages.”

Our partnership with Team USA and NBCUniversal during the Olympic & Paralympic Games provides an incredible stage to showcase how Google’s helpful everyday products like Google Search and Google Maps, and newer innovations like Gemini, are using AI to help fans explore, learn and connect with the Games,” said Marvin Chow, vice president of marketing, Google.