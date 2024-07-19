LiveU, Pente Networks Launch LiveU Private Connectivity

HACKENSACK, N.J.—As broadcasters and news organizations look for more reliable connectivity for their coverage of this year’s elections, LiveU is reporting that it is working with private wireless network orchestration and management software company, Pente Networks, to LiveU Private Connectivity.

As previously reported by TV Tech, the solution gave major news broadcasters access to private network connectivity inside the RNC at the Fiserv Forum .

“Providing a private cellular network solution for major broadcasters covering the RNC and DNC adds a robust and reliable connection to the bonding mix, avoiding public network congestion and the instability of WiFi in the convention arenas,” said Dan Pisarski, LiveU CTO. “In addition, private cellular networks give us another layer of service for our customers – network segmentation, prioritization and greater security – while providing additional capacity for expanded remote production technologies and employee communications.”

As part of its LiveU IP-video EcoSystem of solutions, services, and integrations such as with Pente Networks, LiveU has made it simple to secure the network and deploy a robust connection for broadcasters. At the core of LiveU's EcoSystem is its LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT), the leading IP-video transport protocol designed for wireless networks, giving rock steady reliability, the companies said.

“Having the ad hoc private mobile network solution means we can provide this service almost anywhere, and deploy it quickly, giving our customers new creative options as they share the stories of the day,” added Pisarski.

Pente’s orchestration solution streamlines the provisioning of ad-hoc private mobile networks, seamlessly handling the nuances required to ensure resilient and reliable broadcast quality connectivity from challenging environments like densely populated convention arenas. The LiveU Private Connectivity solution uses innovative radio and switching configurations to deliver total freedom of camera movement and placement within the locations.

For the RNC, LiveU provided on-the-ground technical support, rentals, and connectivity to ensure reliable, high-quality, and uninterrupted coverage. LiveU Private Connectivity proved so popular with major broadcasters that the initial offering was fully booked within a few days of announcing the solution.

“We expect this US Presidential Election to break records for the amount of continuous simultaneous live transmissions,” said Pisarski.