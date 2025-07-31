ARET, Lawo to Unveil Ultra-Advanced UHD/HDR OB Trailer at IBC2025

At the 2025 IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 12-15, Lawo and Italian-based broadcast systems integrator ARET Video & Audio Engineering will showcase a new demo OB truck that combines cutting-edge ARET coachworx exclusive Box over Box technology and will be “a showroom of advanced video and audio technology,” the companies said.

The new OB trailer, currently under construction at ARET’s Milan facility, will be presented to the public for the first time at IBC 2025. The truck will showcase samples of next-generation Lawo IP technology designed to redefine mobile production standards, the companies said. At booth 8.B90, Lawo will present its full portfolio of IP-native broadcast solutions, including the HOME platform for broadcast infrastructure management, the mc² audio production console series, the A__line and Power Core audio interfaces, and the flexible VSM control and orchestration system—technology that powers both broadcast studios and OB units around the globe.

Brand new, and ready to start system integration, it will make its debut on site in Amsterdam, giving visitors a firsthand look at what will soon be “one of the most modern OB trucks roaming the world,” according to the companies.

With support for up to 34 UHD cameras, hybrid 12G-SDI/IP workflows, and full UHD HDR production capability, this 14-meter (46-foot) mobile unit is built to perform under the most demanding production and environmental conditions. It also offers a rare “box-over-box” expansion on the left side and one wide traditional “box-in-box” expansion on the right, creating three acoustically optimized and fully separated workspaces for video shading, production, and audio.

Lawo’s IP-native audio and control systems form the technical backbone of this high-end production vehicle. The audio control room is centered around a 64-fader mc²56 audio production console, a top-tier mixing surface designed for agile operation in complex environments. With full native support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67/RAVENNA, MADI, and Dante, the mc²56 delivers maximum format flexibility. The console is driven by redundant A__UHD Core engines, each offering 1,024 fully processed DSP channels, ultra-low latency, and full support for immersive audio workflows such as Dolby Atmos—making the system future-ready for evolving production demands.

Complementing the mc² system is a Lawo Power Core, which acts as a high-density gateway between IP and baseband audio, while also providing additional DSP resources and I/O expandability. The modular nature of Power Core ensures easy adaptation to any future changes in workflow or signal format.

For control and orchestration, the OB trailer will be equipped with Lawo’s Virtual Studio Manager (VSM)—the industry’s most powerful control system for IP-based broadcast infrastructure. VSM enables unified routing and control of all signal types and devices across video, audio, intercom, and multiviewers. With customizable touch GUIs, logic-based automation, and snapshot-based reconfiguration, VSM gives operators complete control and maximum flexibility, reducing downtime and ensuring operational continuity in fast-paced production environments.

“Lawo technology provides a perfectly integrated and highly flexible IP backbone for this complex project,” says Alessandro Asti, Vice President Sales at ARET. “From the mc²56 console to the A__UHD Core and Power Core, the Lawo infrastructure allows us to build a scalable, future-ready audio environment with full format compatibility, superb sound quality, and rock-solid reliability. Combined with VSM control, and thanks to the great support of Lawo HOME in IP environments we are able to offer a highly adaptable system that’s easy to operate and quick to reconfigure for different production needs.”

To ensure uninterrupted performance even in extreme temperatures and weather conditions, the trailer is equipped with a high-capacity, multi-zone HVAC system and advanced airflow design. Every element of the unit—from coachbuilding to systems integration—has been engineered and tested by ARET in-house, ensuring consistent quality and end-to-end accountability.

The truck will be located at outdoor position 0.A07 at the RAI Amsterdam during the show.