Telos Alliance Launches Virtual Commentator Panel for Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform

CLEVELAND— Telos Alliance has announced the Infinity Virtual Commentator Panel, a new addition to the Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Intercom Platform. Infinity VCP is a unique extension to the VIP product family that enables remote contributors to access a commentary or announcer station from anywhere in the world through the VIP intercom platform.

Built-in features include the ability to mute the on-air microphone feed when using comms or speaking “off air”, and create a custom monitor mix of IFB, program, mix-minus, and aux sources - each with individual gain controls - all available while still using dedicated VIP intercom keys, the company reported.

“Virtual Commentator Panel is a new form of VIP panel with a dedicated and familiar feature set that any voice artist, commentator, or TV or radio reporter will instantly recognize and understand,” said Martin Dyster, Telos Alliance vice president of business development and Infinity product director. “Infinity VIP was designed to be used for traditional communications, but our customers recognized and valued the platform's unique potential for remote on-air contribution; VCP delivers that functionality with a combination of intercom and dedicated contributor-specific features.”

Like other Infinity VIP panels, the Virtual Commentator Panel is accessible from any computer, tablet, or smartphone using an HTML5 browser, or on iPhone and Android smartphones via the VIP App. For situations where a traditional hardware controller is preferred, VCP seamlessly integrates with the popular Elgato Stream Deck + through a dedicated Stream Deck plug-in, the company explained.

VCP requires the recently released V3.0 Infinity VIP software to enable it as an optional licensed feature. It is available immediately in four, eight, and 12-button configurations through Telos Alliance’s worldwide network of Telos Infinity channel partners.

To learn more about Infinity VIP, visit https://telosalliance.com/vip .