Canon Introduces EOS R1, EOS R5 Mark II Mirrorless Cameras

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has launched the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II, two full-frame mirrorless cameras for professional still photography and video production.

The EOS R1 is designed to meet the needs of professionals who shoot sports and news as well as those involved in high-end video production. The EOS R5 Mark II features improved video focused features for advanced creators and a real-time multi-recognition tracking system for those who focus on still photography, the company said.

Canon’s EOS 1 high-performance, reliable and weather-resistant camera. It offers a back-illuminated stacked 24.2 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading; increased read-out speed, reducing rolling shutter distortions; still-image shooting speeds up to 40fps; cross-type AF imaging sensor for more positive focus on subjects with linear detail; and video capture up to 4K with 6K RAW available as an option, it said.

The EOS R5 Mark II offers the fundamental elements in one package for sports and wildlife photographers, journalists and producers, video producers and visual creators. Key features include:

Back-illuminated stacked 45 megapixel full-frame sensor and new processing system for extremely fast reading.

More advanced and powerful AF system when compared to previous EOS R camera models, such as Eye Control AF and new subject tracking technologies.

Cinema EOS video features such as custom picture color profile, including Canon Log 2; false color waveform monitor; four-channel audio with 24-bit LPCM; and pre-recording up to five seconds.

Canon is offering accessories for the EOS R5 Mark II, including the LP-E6P, a new, more powerful battery when compared to predecessors; and three optional battery grips: the BG-R20 supporting vertical operation; the BG-R20EP with Ethernet port; and the CF-R20EP with cooling fan and Ethernet port, it said.

Both cameras offer new DIGIC Accelerator, an addition to the DIGIC X processor, that assists with deep learning processing, which helps to analyze large volumes of data quickly and supports the Dual Pixel Intelligent AF system, it said.

The Canon EOS R1 camera is expected to be available in the fall for an estimated retail price of $6,299. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II camera is expected to be available in August for an estimated retail price of $4,299 for the camera body only. The EOS R5 Mark II camera kit, which will include the RF24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens, will have an estimated retail price of $5,399.00. The estimated retail prices for the optional battery grips are:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BG-R20– $560

BG-R20EP – $750

CF-R20EP – $600