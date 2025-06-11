CBS Los Angeles Unveils New AR/VR Studio

The construction of a new AR/VR news set for CBS Los Angeles that went live on June 11.

LOS ANGELES—CBS Los Angeles (KCBS-KCAL) launched a new AR/VR technology studio on June 11 during the 9 a.m. newscast with meteorologist Paul Deanno.

As previously reported, CBS Stations initially developed AR/VR technology at KPIX San Francisco, and has been rolling out the system to other stations in the group, where they have been used for weather, sports, news, March Madness and election coverage. The L.A. launch is the sixth and the most advanced of its kind within the CBS Stations Group.

Located in a newly built state-of-the-art KCAL News studio, the new studio is the largest technology-driven facility in the CBS Stations Group, spanning 68 feet by 50 feet, totaling 3,400 square feet. It is the first and only fully AR/VR-enabled news studio in Southern California. The nearest comparable facility is at CBS Bay Area/KPIX.

“CBS Los Angeles is proud to be the first in Southern California to bring this level of immersive storytelling to our viewers,” said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles. “This new AR/VR studio redefines how we deliver weather and sports – making complex information more accessible, engaging and visually compelling. It’s a game-changer for our market and a testament to our commitment to innovation.”

Stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami and Denver are similarly leveraging AR/VR to enhance weather coverage, providing audiences with a more engaging and informative understanding of the conditions impacting their communities, the station group said.

Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations, who has overseen the rollout of AR/VR studios across the network, said: “We began this journey two years ago with KPIX in the Bay Area, driven by a vision to invest in local journalism and deliver the news in ways that resonate with today’s audiences. Bringing this technology to the nation’s second-largest media market was a natural next step. This is about standing apart through innovation, and continuing to lead with purpose, creativity and cutting-edge storytelling.”