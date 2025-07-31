Warner Bros. Discovery FAST Channels to Launch On MyFree DIRECTV

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. —DirecTV is adding an array of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings from the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio. Four new channels debuted on July 30, and the remaining 12 channels will be added in the coming months.

The combination of 16 Warner Bros. Discovery FAST services spans several of the most popular genres, including entertainment, film, and unscripted programming; food, home, and travel; history and learning; science fiction and supernatural; and other key categories.

Starting with the four new channels launched July 30, the entire portfolio will be made available to all DirecTV satellite-free streaming customers at no cost via MyFree DIRECTV, which has surpassed 110 channels since its November debut, and provides consumers a curated experience of the best of the fast-evolving and often-overwhelming FAST universe.

“This Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio is a great addition to our fast-growing MyFree DIRECTV lineup, which continues to connect deeply devoted fans to a wide variety of their favorite programming at no cost,” said Kent Rees, General Manager at MyFree DIRECTV. “MyFree DIRECTV plays an important role in the new DirecTV experience by introducing many people to our service – for free – for possibly the first time, or enhancing choice and value among the millions of consumers we already serve.”

Beginning today, DirecTV homes can watch dedicated channels of hit WBD series Mythbusters and Say Yes to the Dress, as well as travel staples Beach Day and Bizarre Foods. Other Warner Bros. Discovery FAST channels coming to MyFree DIRECTV soon include At the Movies, Classic Cinema, Crime Scenes, Ghosts Are Real, How To, I (Almost) Got Away with It, Living with Evil, Love Kills, Mysterious Worlds, Primetime Soaps, The Repair Shop and Sweet Escapes.

WBD FAST channels are also available on Tablo, AMG's Local Media Now as well as Tubi, The Roku Channel and Plex.