ThinkAnalytics, TMT Insights To Highlight New Partnership at IBC 2024

GLASGOW, U.K. AND DALLAS—Artificial Intelligence-based content discovery, audience insight and targeted advertising expert ThinkAnalytics has formed a strategic partnership with media operations software developer and consultant TMT to deliver end-to-end supply chain transparency for Media & Entertainment (M&E) Industry companies and will be discussing the partnership at the IBC Show, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

As part of the partnership, TMT Insights will integrate ThinkAnalytics’ Think360 content discovery platform, its ThinkFAST channel scheduling solution and leverage audience insights from ThinkAdvertising within its Polaris operational management solution. The integration will surface actionable insights that give deep audience and content understanding and grant operational users visibility and granular control over jobs and tasks, ThinkAnalytics said.

The holistic approach will give companies a better understanding of their content library and audience to promote deeper engagement, which ultimately will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their content lifecycle management, it said.

“This partnership with TMT Insights represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring together deeper content and audience understanding for our customers to increase audience engagement and advertising revenues,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of ThinkAnalytics. “Together, we will provide M&E companies with the tools they need to understand their audiences better and optimize their content delivery processes, content library intelligence, and ultimately monetize their assets.”

The partnership enhances content discovery and engagement, optimizes operational management, streamlines the user experience and assists customers with deployment and customization initiatives to integrate ThinkAnalytics’ solutions into their supply chains, it said.

“By combining our Polaris platform with ThinkAnalytics’ innovative solutions, we can help our clients leverage data-driven insights to make smarter decisions and deliver more engaging content to their audiences,” said TMT Insights CEO Andy Shenkler.

See the companies at IBC 2024 Stand 5.A89.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors