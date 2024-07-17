Broadcasters Tap Lawo for Audio at Bastille Day Concert de Paris

Lawo has announced that for the 12th edition of the ‘Concert de Paris’, Lawo’s IP audio infrastructure including mc²96 and mc²56 consoles, was once again used for the live sound and broadcast requirements of the French public broadcasters and the Eurovision network, bringing high quality audio to the large crowd on site and millions of listeners and viewers worldwide.

France’s National Day on 14th July is celebrated with numerous events throughout the nation. In the year of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, the traditional Concert de Paris took place on the forecourt of the Hôtel de Ville, featuring the arrival of the Olympic flame in the city and the lighting of a cauldron.

For the audio coverage of the Concert de Paris, Lawo's advanced audio infrastructure was handled by a crew of Radio France professionals. At the front-of-house (FOH) position, Nadège Antonini managed the orchestra mix and FOH output using a 48-fader mc²96 console, while Stéphane Thouvenin took charge of the soloists and choirs mix on a 32-fader mc²56. Overseeing the overall production at FOH was Alice Legros, serving as the producer. Stage monitoring was skillfully managed by Stéphane Desmons and Charles Bouticourt, Lawo reported.

They operated a 32-fader mc²56 with a 16-fader extender in a two-operator configuration with two separate control surfaces, ensuring precise monitoring throughout the performance. The setup included a redundant pair of A__UHD Core audio engines shared among the three consoles, with a redundant RAVENNA network integrating FOH and stage. A central HOME management cluster connected, managed, and secured all aspects of this live production environment.

Radio France also utilized an OB truck equipped with a mc²66 MkII console to produce the audio clean feed for broadcast on French radio and TV, as well as the Eurovision feed. Laurent Fracchia was responsible for the broadcast mix in the OB truck (Régie 5), with Arnaud Moral ensuring seamless production as the producer, Lawo reported.

The evening was broadcast live on France 2 and france.tv, and simulcast by EBU-Eurovision in over ten countries, making it one of the world's biggest classical music events. A large crowd gathered on the city hall square to attend the performances by the Orchestre National de France, the Chœur and Maîtrise de Radio France, conducted by Cristian Măcelaru, and the internationally renowned opera singers and soloists including Lang Lang (piano), Nadine Sierra (soprano), Pene Pati (tenor), Gaëlle Arquez (mezzo-soprano), Khatia Buniatishvili (piano), Fatma Said (soprano), Gautier Capuçon (cello), and Renaud Capuçon (violin), with a special participation of the duo Thibault Cauvin & -M- (guitars).

The concert concluded with the arrival of the Olympic Flame at the Parvis de l'Hôtel de Ville and the lighting of a cauldron, just before the traditional fireworks display from the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero gardens.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like in the previous years, the event reached around 3 million viewers on France 2 and many more listeners on France Inter radio. It was broadcast live in many countries worldwide via the Euroradio and Eurovision networks. The ‘Concert de Paris’ was recorded and can be watched e. g. in Germany on 22nd July (ARD) and on 3rd August (3Sat).