Grup Mediapro Outlines Work as Host Broadcaster for Basketball Champions League Final Four

Grup Mediapro has outlined the work that Mediapro BMS—a Grup Mediapro business dedicated to audiovisual services—did earlier in May as the host broadcaster for the Final Four of the Basketball Champions League (BCL).

BCL is the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) top tier club competition in Europe. The ​Final Four powered by SUNE was held May 9-11 in Athens Greece.

A team of more than 50 professionals from Mediapro Greece has carried out the production and broadcast of the 4 matches for the BCL and its agent in Greece, TAF Media. The group deployed an extensive array of technical equipment featuring over 20 cameras.

For the BCL ​​Final Four final, the group used 1 PoleCam, 4 Super Slow cameras and various MiniCams to ensure all angles of the action were captured.

The group’s deployment also included a VAR Van in order to provide replay and review services to its client. Grup Mediapro’s production enabled global viewership of the games played between La Laguna Tenerife, Galatasaray, AEK Betsson BC and Unicaja.

Grup Mediapro, which produces more than 25,000 live events each year, has collaborated with FIBA ​​in the production of many top sporting events, such as the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines), the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2023 (Spain), the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 (Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Italy) and the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 (Brazil, 2022), among others.