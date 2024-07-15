NBC Sports Highlights Importance of Sony Solutions in its Paris Olympics Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has announced that it is using Sony Electronics to provide innovative broadcast technology solutions and on-site support for its production of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and, August 28-September 8, respectively.

NBC Sports will utilize Sony Electronics to deliver imaging, monitoring, and technical support for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As part of the coverage nearly 100 Sony cameras will be deployed in Paris, helping NBC Sports route the excitement back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States, including popular studio, full-frame, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), Point-of-View (POV), and cinematic offerings, lenses and accessories, and more than 400 4K HDR monitors for live grading, studio and location monitoring, and field use.

“For the Paris Olympics, NBC Sports has been planning extensive behind-the-scenes and intimate storytelling through technology,” said Darryl Jefferson, senior vice president, engineering & technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “This includes specific use of cinematic style cameras and robotic and PTZ cameras in new applications throughout our production. Further, NBC’s wholesale pivot to a mezzanine HDR at every Olympic venue has been largely built on the continued partnership with Sony on high-quality monitoring, color grading tools, and the adoption of the ‘NBCU LUT’ as a standard feature in Sony’s broadcast products.”

The two companies also noted that Sony Electronics has worked with NBC Sports for more than 20 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

“Sony Electronics’ solutions continue to power the most memorable moments in sports, so we’re honored to expand our longstanding technology partnership with NBC Sports to further elevate NBCU’s presentation of one of the most viewed, influential, and entertaining global events through the use of cutting-edge technologies and workflows that enhance broadcast operations and amplify fan engagement,” said Neal Manowitz, President and COO, Sony Electronics.

﻿NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.