JetBlue to Begin Offering Peacock Gratis to Flyers

NEW YORK—JetBlue has inked a deal with NBCUniversal to offer its Peacock streaming service free to JetBlue passengers beginning spring 2023. The deal—dubbed “Overhead Binge”—represents what NBCU terms as a “first of its kind” partnership, making Peacock the exclusive streaming partner of the airline.

The full lineup of Peacock’s programming will be available on the seatback screens at every seat, on every plane as well as on mobile devices via JetBlue’s free high-speed Fly-Fi service.

In addition, Peacock perks will be integrated into the airline’s revamped TrueBlue loyalty program. TrueBlue members will have access to special offers on Peacock subscriptions, allowing them to earn points for subscribing to the streaming service, and will be gifted a one-year Peacock Premium subscription, included with eligible TrueBlue Mosaic status. The partnership will also offer customers innovative promotions including personalized marketing communications, experiential activations and additional surprise and delight moments.

JetBlue also offers free live TV via DirecTV and will continue to offer that service, a JetBlue spokesperson told NextTV.

“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” said Jayne O’Brien, head of marketing and loyalty, JetBlue. “JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue program giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond.”

“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner—a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” said Annie Luo, EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, Peacock. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”