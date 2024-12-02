Ikegami Adds Emilio Aleman as Senior Product Manager

MAHWAH, N.J.—Emilio Aleman has joined Ikegami Electronics (USA) as senior product manager, tasked with promoting the imaging and display equipment maker’s products to customers in the broadcast, security, medical and industrial imaging sectors.

Most recently with Ross Video, Aleman is a 40-year industry veteran with experience in optics, electronic imaging, signal processing and transmission. He graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1984.

“Emilio is a very welcome addition to the Ikegami team,” Alan Keil, Ikegami’s vice president and director of engineering, said in a statement. “He joins us at a pivotal time as the broadcast industry increasingly embraces IP connectivity and continues the adoption of 4K, HDR and HFR. Among the solutions he will be handling are our recently introduced IPX-100 IP Extension Unit, replacing the traditional base station or CCU with a dedicated ST 2110 product.”

Aleman will be based at Ikegami’s headquarters here and will be active alongside Kiel, Teri Zastro and colleagues in technical and sales support and collaboration with design and service across Ikegami’s entire range of products, the company said.

“Ikegami has a long history of excellence both in its established product range and as a technology innovator,” Aleman said. “The gradual rollout of ATSC 3.0 and MoIP [multimedia over IP] across the Americas is encouraging media content creators and broadcasters to advance from HD SDR to 4K-UHD HDR at an accelerating rate whilst capitalizing on the benefits of modern IT-centric signal transports. This enables broadcasters to maximize the long-term commercial value of their productions by mastering in 4K-UHD and transmitting their programs in whatever standard is required for each specific audience region.”