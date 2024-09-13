Ikegami Unveils IPX-100 IP Mini Base Station At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—Ikegami has introduced the Ikegami IPX-100 full-featured IP-oriented mini base station at IBC 2024.

“The IPX-100 is a compact and attractively priced bridge between conventional broadcast and the wider world of [SMPTE] ST 2110 infrastructure,” said Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist.

“Compatible with all cameras in the Ikegami XE and HD series, it offers core features of our established and industry proven BSX-100 base station plus optional SMPTE ST 2110 media-over-IP support. The new model is one third smaller in size at just 2U high by half 19-inch rack width. ST 2110-22 (JPEG-XS) encoding is available as a software option, an important feature allowing the data rate to adapt to the available IP bandwidth.”

Designed to operate as a fully self-contained unit, the IPX-100 includes an integral signal generator that allows system configuration before cameras or other sources are connected. ST 2110 connectivity can be set up independently by IT specialists prior to an event, the company said.

On the day of the event, the cameras can then be connected easily to the IPX-100 by a conventional SMPTE-hybrid fiber cable with up to 2.174-mile (3.5 km) cable extension. The camera head is powered by the IPX-100 so there is no operational difference compared with using a conventional fiber-cabled camera, Ikegami said.

The IPX-100 converts the broadcast signals to ST 2110-compliant signals and serves as a gateway to IP. The IPX-100 is also available with an optional 3G/HD-SDI input/output to serve as an external SDI-to-IP or IP-to-SDI converter. An HD-SDI video monitoring output allows direct connection of a field monitor to the IPX-100 to control the related video signals on location, it said.

Connecting an Ikegami OCP-300/-500 via Ethernet to the IPX-100 enables camera control on location, even if an IP connection to the wider ST 2110 infrastructure is not yet established. A PC running Ikegami XE Web View software can simultaneously be coupled to the network hub, enabling system supervision via an optional Protocol Gateway. Automated setup can be performed using an NMOS IS-04/IS-05 feed from the IPX-100 to a local or remote central automation system, it said.

Supported video formats provided as standard include UHD (2160p59.94/50), HD (1080p59.94/50, 1080i 59.94/50) and HD-HFR in 1080i/p (2x/3x/4x speed) and 720p59.94/50. Other supported standards include SMPTE ST 2022-7 redundancy, ST 2110-10, ST 2110-20/-21/-22/-30/-40 and ST 2059-1/2 PTP synchronization as well as a wide range of control protocols, such as NMOS IS-04/-IS05.

The IPX-100 can optionally output JPEG-XS signal streaming data (software option) at selectable rates of high (1/6), medium (1/8), low (1/16) and minimum (1/32). Other options include a 3D-LUT output for HD simulcasting (compatible with 33 x 33 x 33 or 65 x 65 x 65 .cube files created using DaVinci Resolve), HD to 4K-UHD upscaling or a data trunk output.

Ikegami anticipates making its IPX-100 available in Q1 2025.

See Ikegami at IBC 2024 Stand 12.A31.