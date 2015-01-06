Ikegami USA Marks 50th Anniversary

MAYWOOD, N.J.: Ikegami is marking the 50th Anniversary of its American subsidiary, Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc.



The company was established in New York City in December, 1964. Fourteen years later, in December, 1978, Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. moved to Maywood, where it continues to be headquartered. The company’s U.S. offices also includes locations in California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, and Georgia. Ike also has one four Emmys during its five decades stateside.



· 1981—Emmy Award (Engineering Section) for development of digital computers of automatic adjustment of color studio cameras (HK-312, HK-357A).

· 1983—Emmy Award for technological development of Electronic Cinematography Camera (EC-35).

· 1994—Emmy Award (Technology Development Section) for Skin-Tone Detail, Control Edge Enhancement technology.

· 2010—Emmy Award (Technology & Engineering) for development and production of portable tapeless acquisition.

Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Ikegami Tsushinki, which was founded in Ohta-ku, Tokyo in 1946.



“The people of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A. have worked diligently to allow us to reach this significant milestone,” said Hidehiko Tsuruoka, president and CEO of Ikegami Electronics, U.S.A., Inc. “From 1964 to today, the name Ikegami has come to represent leadership in camera and broadcast technology. We will be proud to represent the industry standard for another five decades.”

