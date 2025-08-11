IHSE Launches New Draco XStreme Extender Series

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA is introducing its newest solution, the Draco XStreme series. The new KVM extender product line is based on a new hardware platform and represents a fundamental shift in design, combining cutting-edge performance with maximum flexibility and long-term sustainability, the company reported.

The new extender series supports video resolutions ranging from full HD up to 8K and is engineered for seamless integration with both proprietary and future IP-based transmission technologies.

At the heart of this platform lies the JPEG XS codec, co-developed with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. The first of its kind in KVM, the Draco XStreme series enables visually lossless video without any frame drops, up to 16 bits of deep color, HDR support, less than 1 millisecond per frame of video transmission latency, and frame rates of up to 480 fps all on JPEG XS, a widely accepted codec standard in AV and broadcasting, the company reported.

“With the introduction of the Draco XStreme series, IHSE sets a new benchmark for the industry,” said Gregory Lenczycki, chief operating officer, IHSE USA. “The new series features the latest hardware components, delivering exceptional performance while maintaining low power consumption, which is an essential factor for long-term availability and future-proof video and signal transmission.”

Key advantages of the new Draco XStreme series include the ability to transmit high-resolution, low-latency video signals with reduced infrastructure requirements. For instance, users can transmit 4K60 signals over a standard 1-Gigabit network without visible loss in image quality. This not only reduces energy consumption but also simplifies system architecture, resulting in total project cost savings.

The Draco XStreme series introduces several industry-first features. Notably, IHSE is launching its first Dual-Head 4K60 Extender, capable of transmitting two 4K60 video signals over a single cable. Additionally, the company is releasing a Single-Head 4K60 Extender that operates over a 1 GB link for even greater video transmission efficiency.

The Draco XStreme series establishes a future-ready foundation for hybrid environments, IHSE USA said. By bridging proprietary and IP-based systems, it enables interoperability and scalability, paving the way for next-generation KVM applications, the company said..

More information on IHSE USA and its products is available here.