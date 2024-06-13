HBO Renews "House of the Dragon" for a Third Season

HBO has announced that its high profile original drama series "House of the Dragon" has been renewed for a third season.

The announcement came in the runup to the launch of the second season debuting Sunday June 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and streaming on Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series is set 200 years before the events of HBO's “Game of Thrones,” and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The budget for the first season of the high profile drama has been pegged as around $20 million per episode.

“George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of `House of the Dragon’,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, head of HBO Drama Series and Films said. “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

Season two cast: Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Matthew Needham, Sonoya Mizuno, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban and Jefferson Hall. Additional season two cast: Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

Season two credits: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, Vince Gerardis. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”