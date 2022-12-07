Gray Promotes Collin Gaston to SVP

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television has announced the promotion of Collin Gaston, who is currently a regional vice president and the general manager of WBRC FOX6 in Birmingham, Alabama, to the position of senior vice president to oversee Gray television markets in the South, Texas and Colorado.

In addition, the station group announced that it has promoted Jason Mathews, who has served as WBRC’s general sales manager, to succeed Gaston as the television station’s new general manager.

Collin Gaston has been working in the broadcast television field for 30 years beginning as an intern at WTXL while completing a degree in Media Communications at Florida State University. Upon graduation from FSU, he joined the sales department at WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida. In 1998, Gaston became a regional account executive and later national sales manager for WTEV in Jacksonville, Florida. He thereafter added responsibilities for WAWS, the local FOX affiliate before becoming the local sales manager for WAWS in 2005. Two years later, Gaston joined Raycom Media’s hometown station, WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama, as its general sales manager. Gaston spent four years as the general manager of WSFA and the past nine years as the general manager of WBRC in Birmingham. In recent years, he has also overseen additional markets as a regional vice president in addition to leading WBRC.

Jason Mathews brings 15 years of experience in sales and marketing to his new position as general manager of WBRC, including the past three years as the station’s general sales manager. Prior to that role, Mathews helped oversee various aspects of local, national, programmatic, and digital sales as the director of business development for Gray and predecessor Raycom Media for five years. Mathews has also served as the local sales manager for WBRC. Mathews is a graduate of Auburn University.