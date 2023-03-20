Globo Taps Grass Valley for Cloud Migration Plans

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has announced that it has signed a multi-year deal with Brazilian media giant Globo to help it migrate media and broadcast live production operations for small and medium-sized events to the cloud.

As part of Globo’s ongoing digital transformation plans, Globo will be relying on Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP). The platform allows advanced media operations to be deployed in the cloud and is designed to help companies modernize and grow their content creation capacity without being tied to costly hardware investment cycles. AMPP offers Globo a pay-as-you-go OpEx eliminating certain operating expenses.

“Grass Valley has been a Globo partner for years and has helped to modernize the station's infrastructure and systems, including IP migrations, and is now an important partner for our migration to the cloud,” commented Mauricio Felix, technology director at Globo. “It’s been a journey of learning and collaboration between Globo and Grass Valley and our cloud migration is a cornerstone of our transformation, not only providing cost-savings, but mainly a greater agility to increase our content production at a dramatically increased scale.”

“As leading media companies like Globo transform their operations, they need partners that can support them in their transition to the cloud. Grass Valley is perfectly placed to enable this growth,” said Tim Banks, chief revenue officer of Grass Valley. “As Brazil’s largest media group, Globo and its innovation focus combined with Grass Valley’s world-leading cloud solutions and extensive product portfolio is a perfect match."