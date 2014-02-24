Gefen Add Two Matrix Switchers for HDMI 4Kx2Ks

CHATSWORTH, CALIF.—Gefen's 4x4 Matrix for HDMI 4Kx2K routes four sources to any combination of four displays and supports 3DTV pass-through. The 6x2 Matrix for HDMI 4Kx2K routes six sources to two independent displays. Backward compatibility with 1080p full HD resolutions makes both solutions a useful addition to an existing or new high definition system geared for immediate deployment and future Ultra HD compatibility.



Gefen says its Fast Switching Technology improves the lengthy HDCP authentication process. High bit-rate lossless audio formats such as LPCM 7.1, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio are delivered with video.



Though designed for use with sources and displays using HDMI, both matrix switchers will support DVI equipment when using HDMI-to-DVI adapter cables, available from Gefen. The mini-USB and IP ports allow for convenient field upgrades when new firmware becomes available.