DTV Innovations Unveils MetaWright 3-OX-4 Combo for ATSC 3.0, DTV+

ELGIN, Ill.—DTV Innovations said its MetaWright 3 ATSC 3.0 and DTV+ (formerly known as TV 3.0) solution now operates seamlessly on its latest OX-4 custom hardware.

MegaWright 3 software delivers ATSC 3.0/DTV+ signaling and service announcements, ROUTE/MMT encapsulation and broadcast gateway functionality. The version installed on OX-4 hardware includes multiple files and a transport stream player, which enables the system to function as a complete, standalone ATSC 3.0/DTV+ test equipment solution. The file player can also be used in disaster recovery mode, the company said.

The compact OX-4 measures 1.75 x 4.63 x 9.63 inches and offers power consumption of less than 40 watts. With a ¼-rack-unit form factor, the solution includes four 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports, four-lane PCIe slot expansion for terrestrial or satellite RF modules and more than enough storage and memory for demanding broadcast and streaming applications, it said.

The company unveiled the MetaWright 3/OX-4 combination last week at the SET Expo in São Paulo, Brazil.

“We’ve been working on this OX-4 platform for a while. Our goal was to create a compact yet versatile platform which can be used in wide range of applications. The new OX platform is designed to be extremely flexible.” said Benitius Handjojo, CEO of DTV Innovations.

“The MetaWright 3 software has been developed entirely in-house from the ground up. This ensures our software is both powerful and lightweight, allowing for easy deployment,” Handjojo said. “It also features a streamlined, intuitive GUI which makes configuration and operation simple. I believe the combination of MetaWright 3 and OX-4 offers the most cost-effective and space-saving solution currently available on the market. Moreover, with power consumption of less than 40 watts, the solution practically pays for itself over time through electricity savings.”

More information is available on the company’s website.