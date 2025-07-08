Live Stream King Delivers High-Quality Projects With Blackmagic Videohub

TORONTO—In 2019, I founded The Live Stream King, a Toronto-based livestreaming and audiovisual solutions provider. With more than 600 live streams under our belt, The Live Stream King has produced and streamed a range of events for clients such as Walmart, TD Bank and more. In 2025, we introduced a modular OB truck to expand the company’s offerings even further.

Over the past several years, I’ve seen the company grow exponentially, allowing us to service customers in diverse industries ranging from weddings to concerts and sports to religious gatherings. Our success in North America has been one of the many reasons why we launched an OB truck to achieve seamless setups and flexibility to meet our clients’ needs. Because many of the projects we work on require in-venue configurations, we opted for a modular approach that can be easily adjusted and allows us to use only what’s necessary for each project, no matter how small or big.

Designed To Stream

Our OB truck is equipped with Blackmagic Design products that allow us to deliver each project with precision. For large events, we usually use an ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K live production switcher paired with an ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 10. For events that need a more mobile and compact setup, we use an ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO live production switcher and for smaller productions, we rely on an ATEM SDI Extreme ISO live production switcher.

We also use an URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 as well as a Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and DaVinci Resolve Studio for editing. Recently, we started using the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor for multicamera editing and replays for sports.

At the heart of our workflow, a Blackmagic Videohub 40x40 6G router is paired with the ATEM 2 M/E Constellation 4K, which is primarily used for large gigs where we need a lot of inputs/outputs. We also use a Videohub 20x20 with the ATEM SDI Extreme ISO to feed projectors, confidence monitors, screens and internal routing to our system, eliminating the need for multiple SDI splitters and resetting cables.

Signal flows are managed through our main Videohub 40x40 6G. By having a networked interface and app control in our iPads, every team member can make changes to their tasks and preferences as needed. The small preview screen on the Videohub 40x40 6G ensures that the appropriate signal is coming in when assigning it. For the truck setup, each person can use their iPad or the Videohub Smart Control Pro, allowing them to make changes to their own screens or inputs/outputs without having to be physically next to the switcher.

Videohub Setup

The Blackmagic Videohubs allow inputs to be assigned to any output very quickly, eliminating the need to manually unplug and plug cables. Sometimes we may want to send different feeds to different devices for display, recording, monitoring or GFX purposes, so having the Blackmagic Videohubs as our central component rather than tons of cables smooths out our workflow.

Looking back at some of the projects we worked on recently, like the Badminton and Racquetball Association winter competition, snocross racing events and plenty of conferences, I am amazed at how we were able to rely on the Blackmagic Videohubs to manage all of our SDI workflows so efficiently. Having input all cameras and media sources to the Blackmagic Videohub, then outputting them back into the ATEMs, monitors and the rest of the gear, was extremely easy and allowed us to deliver each project with superior quality.

