Addis Media Networks Taps Apantac for Scalable KVM System

ADDIS ABADA, Ethiopia—When Addis Media Networks (AMN) upgraded its broadcast facility in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a key part of the project involved implementing a flexible and scalable KVM system. As a government-owned broadcaster operating Addis TV, FM 96.3, a digital platform and a print newspaper, AMN needed a reliable infrastructure that would support a growing range of content and workflows.

The upgrade project was awarded to SI Media srl. (Treviso, Italy), with design and infrastructure support from I/O Systems A.H. Ltd. (Beit Shemesh, Israel) and Britt Broadcast (Nairobi, Kenya). The upgrade included the installation of a new master control room, audio systems and facility-wide IT infrastructure, all built around SI Media’s YES! workflow platform. The goal was not only to modernize AMN’s capabilities but also to future-proof the facility for continued growth and multiplatform production.

KVM Over IP

One of the early decisions was selecting a KVM solution that could support operations across multiple rooms while remaining cost-effective and easy to manage. For this part of the upgrade, the team selected Apantac’s KVM over IP system.

We chose Apantac because we needed a KVM solution that would link users and systems across a range of operational zones. Those included three master control suites (one per channel), production control rooms and the central apparatus room. The goal was to allow operators to access any connected system from any authorized workstation with minimal latency or complexity.

To meet those requirements, the chosen KVM system included: 12 KVM-IP-Tx transmitters, compatible with HDMI, DVI, and legacy VGA sources; 28 KVM-IP-Tx-PL transmitters, with PoE (no external power supply), HDMI loop-through and support for resolutions up to 4K30; and 40 KVM-IP-Rx-P receivers, also PoE-enabled, with built-in scalers to normalize output resolutions for consistent display and clean switching.

This configuration allowed the team to create a distributed matrix over the facility’s managed Gigabit Ethernet network. The system enables keyboard, video and mouse signals to be routed facility-wide without requiring additional switching hardware or complex cabling. Its modular IP-based design allowed us to scale gradually, accommodate different formats and easily adapt to changes in workflow.

Several key considerations guided the project—two were cost and value. Given AMN’s status as a publicly funded broadcaster, cost-effectiveness was critical. The Apantac system offered a balance of performance and price, delivering an enterprise-class solution within budget constraints.

In addition, the system was scalable and easy to use. The IP-based architecture supports phased deployment and future growth and is designed to accommodate additional studios, production areas and new formats without requiring major structural changes. System configuration and endpoint mapping are handled through a user-friendly interface, making it manageable for technical staff. For control room operators, the ability to switch sources quickly and without perceptible delay has improved efficiency and reduced friction.

Future Plans

The KVM system now supports daily operations across all AMN’s main production and transmission zones. Staff can access remote systems from any authorized console, improving flexibility, minimizing downtime, and reducing the need for physical movement between rooms.

With a growing slate of programming and increasing reliance on digital platforms, AMN is well-positioned to expand operations without a full infrastructure overhaul. Additional KVM transmitters and receivers can be integrated as needed, with minimal disruption.

The success of the installation also highlights the value of modular, IP-based infrastructure in broadcast environments—particularly in regions where budgets are constrained but expectations are high.

