HDMI Forum Introduces Version 2.2 of the HDMI Specification

SAN JOSE, Calif.—The HDMI Forum has released Version 2.2. of the HDMI Specification with 96Gbps bandwidth and next-gen HDMI Fixed Rate Link technology to provide optimal audio and video for a wide range of device applications.

Version 2.2 supports higher resolutions and refresh rates, including 12K@120 and 16K@60. Additional high-quality options are supported, including uncompressed full chroma formats, such as 8K@60/4:4:4 and 4K@240/4:4:4 at 10-bit and 12-bit color.

“The HDMI Forum is proud to release the new HDMI 2.2 Specification to enable higher performance capabilities and features for exciting and immersive new solutions and products,” said Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum. “And the introduction of the new Ultra96 feature name will help consumers and end-users ensure their product’s maximum bandwidth is supported.”

The forum is encouraging manufacturers to use the “Ultra96” feature name to indicate a product supports a maximum of 64Gbps, 80Gbps or 96Gbps bandwidth in compliance with the HDMI 2.2 Specification.

Products that market or display the Ultra96 feature name require the Ultra96 HDMI Cable to ensure a product’s maximum bandwidth is properly supported. The new Ultra96 HDMI Cable supports up to 96Gbps and all HDMI 2.2 applications. The current Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable is applicable for system configurations supporting up to 48Gbps maximum bandwidth, the HDMI Forum said.

The Ultra96 HDMI Cable, just like the Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable, is part of the HDMI Cable Certification Program requiring each model length to be tested and certified and display a Certification Label.

The new specification also included Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for improving audio and video synchronization, especially for multiple-hop system configurations such as those with an audio video receiver or soundbar, it said.

