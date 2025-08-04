Ikegami to Highlight UHL-X40 Ultra-Compact 4K-UHD HDR Camera at IBC 2025

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami has announced that the UHL-X40 is a full studio quality 4K-UHD HDR camera will be making its IBC debut on the Ikegami stand 12.A31 in the Amsterdam RAI Centre from Sept. 12-15.

Based in concept on Ikegami’s highly successful UHL-F4000, which was developed for aerial applications such as helicopter platforms, the UHL-X40 head measures only 120 x 128 x 112 millimeters WDH, weighs just 1.1 kilograms and has very low power consumption: 28 watts, 12 volts DC.

“The UHL-X40 offers many advantages in terms of operational efficiency and versatility,” Gisbert Hochguertel, Ikegami Europe product specialist, said. “It is similar in image quality and features to our latest generation UNICAM XE studio camera series, allowing easy intercuts between these models. The UHL-X40 connects to its CCU-X40 control unit via up to 10 km of duplex single-mode fibre carrying the 4K/UHD camera signal plus the Gigabit Ethernet trunk line. This makes it ideal for applications such as robotic studio operation, remote broadcasting of sports and stage events, and point-of-view video capture.”

Like the camera head, the control unit is very compact in size (145 mm wide, 145 mm high and 173 mm deep) and light in weight (2.6 kg). Commands such as pan/tilt/zoom control or teleprompter feeds can be sent from the CCU via an integrated Gigabit Ethernet trunk line.

The UHL-X40 features three high-quality, ⅔-inch CMOS UHD sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture to capture natural images even when shooting LED screens, clear of geometric distortion during still-frame replay, the company said.

The global shutter imagers also minimize artifacts when televising flash/strobe-illuminated stage environments. UHL-X40 performance parameters include F11 sensitivity at 2160p50 and a signal-to-noise ratio of 62 dB. HDR (ITU-R BT.2100) and BT.2020 color reproduction are accessible as standard. Lens mount is B4, the industry standard for high-end, ⅔-inch broadcast cameras.

“The UHL-X40 shares most of the key features of the UNICAM-XE camera family, such as dual optical filter wheels with five positions each for separate control of neutral density and colour correction filters, optical vignetting correction plus remote back focus,” Hochguertel added. “Precise focus-assist is achieved by placing the edge components of the 4K image on the feed to a separate HD monitor. In addition to its 4K-UHD output, the CCU-X40 can deliver a simultaneous downconversion of the full 3840 x 2160 resolution UHD frame plus a 1920 x 1080 native cutout of the central area.”

“Digital zoom from 1.1 to 10.0 times magnification can be performed in increments of 0.1, accessible via the camera menu or the optional RM-71F remote controller,” Hochguertel said. “Digital and optical zoom can be used in combination.”

“Another interesting feature of the UHL-X40 is its vertical image inversion function which can be selected for applications such as theatre-stage outside broadcasting where upside-down overhead suspension is easier than traditional mounting,” Hochguertel concluded. “This feature saves having to assign a vision switcher channel to perform the image inversion.”

More information is available at www.ikegami.de.