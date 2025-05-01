Future Today Launches CTV Marketplace

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Streaming channel provider Future Today has launched its Future Today Marketplace, a new connected TV (CTV) advertising platform that offers more than 1.5 billion privacy-safe, ID-less yet addressable impressions from Future Today's owned and operated channels, including Fawesome, FilmRise and HappyKids.

“The streaming advertising industry is experiencing its next transformative era,” Future Today Co-Founder Vikrant Mathur said. “As an innovator in CTV advertising and technology for nearly two decades, the Future Today Marketplace represents the next frontier in CTV advertising offering privacy-safe, brand-safe premium content in a transparent marketplace that advertisers can trust to deliver measurable outcomes.”

Key features of the marketplace include:

Next-Generation Audience Targeting: With legacy identifiers like IP addresses under increasing scrutiny, traditional device graph methods are compromised. The Future Today Marketplace employs advanced, ID-less targeting methodologies, leveraging first-party data and PII-agnostic solutions for privacy-compliant targeting, measurement and attribution with solutions such as IRIS.TV, which has already generated substantial scale and results with its contextual targeting solution

Transparency: A common pain point among advertisers is the lack of show-level transparency. The Future Today Marketplace solves this by masking PII and offering unparalleled visibility into brand-suitable content, with data granularity down to individual programs, ensuring advertisers have the insights needed to drive effective campaigns.

Access to Brand-Safe Inventory: ID-less buying unlocks a high-quality, previously inaccessible audience in family programming, delivering incremental reach beyond traditional TV. This complements and bolsters Future Today's substantial scale across its general entertainment services.

Seamless Integration With Adtech: The Future Today Marketplace is interoperable with leading CTV ad tech platforms such as Magnite, PubMatic and Index Exchange, allowing brand marketers to simply transact via preferred DSP or direct IO to maximize performance across Future Today's CTV supply.

Measurable Outcomes: Built on robust first-party data signals, Future Today Marketplace partners with leading advanced TV measurement providers such as EDO, iSpotTV, NCSolutions and others, to demonstrate and deliver results; ROI, brand lift, etc.

“The tools are in place for CTV to fulfill on its unique ability to combine the impact of Sight, Sound and Motion with the precision of digital buying to impact and measure upper, mid and lower funnel metrics for brand marketers,” said Tim Ware, vice president of Future Today’s Marketplace. “Future Today Marketplace, elevates the value of our CTV inventory, across our popular services, by incorporating best-in-class technology, to deliver an end-to-end solution to our buyers that empower our advertisers with transparent, privacy compliant data and insights necessary to drive their KPI’s in this rapidly evolving landscape.”