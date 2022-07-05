Future Today Expands Availability of Its Channel-as-a-Service (CaaS) Solution

MENLO PARK, Calif.—The ad-supported streaming tech provider Future Today has announced that the availability of its “Channel-as-a-Service” (CaaS) solution has been expanded to all major brands.

In addition to Future Today’s flagship ad-supported channels (Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv), the company offers a proprietary, cloud-based technology platform to manage OTT services, helping companies launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days.

With the July 5 announcement, Future Today is expanding the availability of the CaaS technologies beyond the 300+ content providers who have used it in the past to any major brand.

“Brands in every category are already investing billions in video content to better connect with and engage their target audience,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder, Future Today. “With our CaaS offering, we can help them activate that content in the CTV environment, where the audience is exploding, through dedicated, branded channels.”