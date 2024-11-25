Fubo To Launch 18 NBCU FAST Channels

NEW YORK—FuboTV and NBCUniversal have announced a deal that will see the launch of 18 NBCU FAST channels on the virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD).

First out of the gate on Nov. 25 are four channels from Telemundo. Those channels have been added to Fubo’s Spanish-language Latino plan and all English-language channel plans, including the Free plan available to select customers.

The other 14 NBCU FAST channels will be coming soon to all Fubo English-language plans, including Free.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fubo customers a full suite of channels that lets them enjoy NBCU’s legendary content catalog across a wide variety of genres,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition. “From sports to entertainment and news programming, our English- and Spanish-speaking customers can stay entertained and informed with NBCU’s deep archive.”

“In partnership with Fubo, we are excited to launch NBCUniversal's premium portfolio of FAST channels, further expanding our presence in the ecosystem,” Matt Farina, senior vice president, NBCUniversal content distribution, said. “This collaboration will enable us to connect with our longtime fans while also introducing new viewers to our diverse library of content.”

NBCU and Fubo described the full suite of NBCU FAST channels set to launch as follows:

Noticias Telemundo Ahora (All channel plans): A 24/7 Spanish-language news channel, featuring breaking news, live reports from major cities, and interviews with today’s leading newsmakers.

The most trusted news source for the Hispanic community in the U.S., offering the most important news and the latest in entertainment, reality and sports. Telemundo Romance (All channel plans): Dive into heartwarming romantic comedies and emotionally charged dramatic sagas filled with love, passion, and revenge. Join the most beloved telenovela actors in series cherished by the Spanish-speaking audience, featuring unforgettable characters from shows like “Aurora,” “Rosa Diamante,” “Pasión de Gavilanes” and “Sangre de mi Tierra.”

Experience recent fan favorites and the best hits from Telemundo, featuring fast-paced crime telenovelas. Immerse yourself in popular series and join iconic characters like Aurelio Casillas, Nacho Montero, Catalina Santana and Vicenta Acero in thrilling titles such as “El Señor de los Cielos,” “El Barón,” “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso’ and “Señora Acero.” NBC Sports (All English-language channel plans): Stay updated on the latest in sports with entertaining talk programs, including “Pro Football Talk” and “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Co-founded by global golf superstar Rory McIlroy, GolfPass is the hub for all things golf, offering thousands of tips and lessons, original entertainment, news and tournament highlights from GOLF Channel, and more. Dateline 24/7 (All English-language channel plans): Stream “Dateline” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the Dateline 24/7 channel. Discover top true crime picks from the true crime original. All “Dateline,” all the time.

Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for infamous cases, deep dives, and gripping moments of justice served. American Crimes (All English-language channel plans): Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series “American Greed” and “Lockup.”

njoy all four hours of the Today show every weekday starting at 11am ET plus show exclusives, celebrity interviews, health, wellness and more hosted by your favorite TODAY anchors. Million Dollar Listing Vault (All English-language channel plans): Dig Deep into the many seasons of “Million Dollar Listing,” from L.A. to N.Y., S.F. to Miami! Bravo's MDL vault offers the best of real estate, with all the deals and drama.

Catch up with the Kardashians (and Jenners) from the start, with each breakup and breakdown that broke the internet. SNL Vault (All English-language channel plans): See your favorite “Saturday Night Live” characters, sketches and hosts!

Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars. Top Chef Vault (All English-language channel plans): Bravo's Top Chef Vault features a rotating library of world-class chefs facing off in the ultimate culinary competition.

From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library. Rotten Tomatoes (All English-language channel plans): Get your popcorn ready! Watch full-length feature films, from award-winners and cult classics to hilarious comedies and family favorites on the Rotten Tomatoes Channel.

