Fox Weather Announces October 25 Launch Date

NEW YORK—Fox News Media’s new ad-supported streaming (AVOD) weather service Fox Weather has announced that it will launch on Monday, October 25th.

As its original linear network Fox News Channel celebrates its 25th anniversary this week, the company also announced that veteran WABC-TV meteorologist Amy Freeze has joined Fox Weather as an anchor.

“We have been working towards this moment for the last nine months and are thrilled to debut Fox Weather with our talented and innovative team, including Amy Freeze whose versatility and decades of experience are a great addition,” said Fox News Media president, Sharri Berg.

Fox Weather is a free service that will be available at foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android. Fox Weather will also be available on internet-connected TVs via Fox Now, the Fox News app, and Tubi.

Since announcing the streaming service in December 2020, Fox Weather has hired key talent from the weather industry, including top executives, storm chasers, correspondents and anchors, the latter of whom are all seasoned meteorologists, the company said.

A five-time Emmy award-winning meteorologist and television host, Freeze joins Fox Weather from the ABC owned and operated station WABC-TV in New York.

Since 2011, she has been part of the station’s Eyewitness News Weather Team, where she also hosted the popular Eyewitness News Saturday and Sunday morning shows.

Previously, Freeze was the first female chief meteorologist in Chicago, Illinois while working at the local Fox owned and operated station WFLD-TV.

Prior to that, she served as a meteorologist for the NBC owned station WCAU-TV in Philadelphia as well as a meteorologist and morning show co-host for the ABC owned station KMGH-TV in Denver, Colorado. Additionally, Freeze worked at the Fox Portland, Oregon affiliate KPTV-TV on the local morning news program Good Day Oregon.

Throughout her television career, Freeze’s coverage has received numerous accolades, including Emmy awards for Best Weathercaster and Outstanding Host, as well as for her 2007-2008 weather special, “Surviving Severe Weather.”