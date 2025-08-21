Fox Officially Launches Fox One

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES—Fox Corporation has officially launched Fox One, a new streaming service that brings together the full portfolio of Fox's sports, news and entertainment live and on demand content from the full portfolio of Fox brands, including Fox News Channel, Fox Sports, the Fox Network, B1G, Fox Business, Fox Weather, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Fox Local Stations and Fox Nation.

The service is priced at $19.99/month with a 7-day free trial or $199.99/year, with the option to add-on B1G+ or bundle Fox Nation. Starting October 2, customers will also have the opportunity to bundle Fox One with ESPN DTC Unlimited for $39.99/month.

The Fox One launch coupled with the August 21 launch of ESPN’s direct-to-consumer app could have a major impact on the pay TV ecosystem, which has long relied on high profile sporting events to drive subscriptions.

Both Fox and ESPN have, however, argued that the new services are designed to serve the 65+ million U.S. households that live outside the cable bundle.

"We are excited to get Fox One in the hands of viewers today, and bring our leading News, Sports and Entertainment programming to fans who have been underserved in the streaming ecosystem to date," said Pete Distad, CEO, Direct to Consumer, Fox Corporation. "In my time here, I have come to appreciate that Fox is as ambitious and entrepreneurial a tech company as it is a media company. The team has worked tirelessly to bring all of our live programming together with our emerging technology into the new Fox One platform in a very short period of time...and we are just getting started. Fox One will continue to rapidly evolve in the weeks and months ahead to seek to not only meet, but exceed our customers' expectations for a premium and personalized viewing experience in an AI-powered world."

(Image credit: Fox One)

In launching the new service, Fox touted its streaming technologies, which allowed the live-stream presentation of Super Bowl LIX on Tubi to reach 15.5 million peak concurrent viewers and 24 million unique viewers, and stressed that Fox One builds on that technological achievement and momentum with a next-generation platform.

Fox said that the consumer experience will be underpinned by purpose-built AI integrations that give audiences of all types choice and flexibility in when and how they watch. The service features personalized content packaging and publishing, intelligent discovery and enhanced search capabilities powered in partnership with Perplexity and responsive support through Sierra AI.

Fox One is now available on Apple iOS and Android mobile, web (www.FoxOne.com) and such connected TV platforms as Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Microsoft Xbox, Samsung, LG and VIZIO. Existing pay TV customers will have the ease of authenticating within the Fox One platform for no additional cost.

Fox Nation and B1G+ are available on the Fox One platform where users can add-on B1G+ or bundle Fox One and Fox Nation for $24.99 per month or the equivalent of $19.99 per month when purchasing the annual plan at launch.

Fox described the key highlights of the service as follows: