Vizrt Folds NewTek Name into Product Portfolio: ‘Broadcast and Pro AV Markets are Converging’

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced that the NewTek brand—which it acquired in 2019—will no longer be marketed under a separate brand name from Vizrt, but will be combined under one product line under the Vizrt brand, declaring that “the markets of broadcast and pro AV are converging, and the needs of customers and end users are changing.”

While Vizrt had focused primarily on professional broadcast, NewTek was marketed more toward Pro AV, but with the continuing emergence of IP as a base production standard—as well as the impact on remote production imposed by the pandemic—the differences between the two have become blurred.

“From transitioning to IP-based infrastructure, monetization, capturing audience attention, remotely producing content, driving remote collaboration, moving to the cloud, focusing on sustainability, security, and the skill gap—we found our customers across both sides of the portfolio are evolving and often need to do more, with less. Now, Vizrt is a one-stop shop to support it all,” said Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt.

In addition, as the company combined its R&D since the acquisition, Vizrt has found more success in combining the strengths of its NewTek IP with the Vizrt production portfolio, the company said.

“After years of investment, we have expanded our customer success function, which includes service, and support, to be a 150-person strong, critical branch of our organization. Our R&D teams, spanning six global hubs, have over 250 engineers, and our product team has developed and released more than 20 innovations in the past year, with many more in the pipeline,” explains Hallén.

Through the unified ecosystem of products, all partners gain access to the entire portfolio, the company said, and partners can certify as experts through Vizrt’s learning platform Viz University with new courses on studio, graphics, automation, live production, cloud, and more.

Vizrt said it will extend its product portfolio and launch a new entry-level video production system for streamers and content creators, and new cloud live production systems.

Announced earlier this year, NDI will remain a standalone brand, but supported by Vizrt as a key partner. Vizrt Group will now operate under the Vizrt name. Vizrt is still owned privately by Nordic Capital, and its board and leadership team remain unchanged.

Both companies will be in Stand A.41 at the 2023 IBC Show, Sept. 15-18 at the RAI Amsterdam.